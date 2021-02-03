qamar javed bajwa: Why does the Pakistani army chief general, Bajwa, say that India and Pakistan must peacefully resolve the Kashmir issue? The Pakistani army chief teased the peace in Kashmir, American pressure or Bajwa’s decision?

Strong points:

Pakistani Chief of Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has made peace with India. Islamabad

Pakistani army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, turned terrorist, has made peace with India. General Bajwa said on Tuesday that Pakistan and India should resolve the Kashmir issue in “a dignified and peaceful manner”. Experts say General Bajwa’s statement is a ploy to show the Biden administration that we want peace with India, but that it is not ready. At the same time, the head of the Pakistani army wishes to maintain the Kashmir issue at the international level.

International affairs expert Kamar Aga told NBT Online that the United States has increased pressure on Pakistan to act against terrorists. Now Bajwa is afraid that America can also talk about peace in Kashmir. Before the United States could say that, the Pakistani military chief walked around saying peace. Aga said: “They made the bet for peace before Biden could press to end terrorism.”

Qamar Aga said: “The Pakistani military sometimes talks about peace and sometimes supports terrorists. Sometimes he also says that America is intervening in this matter. The Pakistani army tried to reach Kashmir on several occasions militarily but did not succeed. Pakistan is now making efforts to continue raising the issue of Kashmir internationally so that the issue remains in the international news. It must be said that this must be resolved peacefully. Also continue to support terrorists. He explained why the Pakistani army chief says peace among the public, if he wants peace, he should make an offer to the Indian embassy.

Pakistani army chief General Bajwa said on Tuesday that Pakistan and India should resolve the Kashmir problem in a “dignified and peaceful manner”. He said that “Pakistan and India should resolve the Jammu and Kashmir issue in a dignified and peaceful manner, in accordance with the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.” He said Pakistan is a peace loving country which has made great sacrifices for regional and world peace. Bajwa said, “We are determined to walk on the ideal of mutual respect and peaceful coexistence. It is time to extend the hand of peace in all directions.

However, he also said that the desire for peace should not be seen as a weakness. The Pakistani army has the capacity to eliminate any threat and is ready. The Pakistani military president calls for peace at a time when an attempt has been made to change the status quo by holding elections in Gilgit-Baltistan. At the same time, it has been believed in many international reports that such terrorists are being hosted on Pakistani soil who are shedding blood in India.