qatar updates air travel rules for travelers from india and other countries: India-Qatar flights: new rules for those traveling from India to Qatar, Air India will offer non-stop flights

Qatar has published new rules for international travelers, they will have to stay in quarantine at the hotel for two days, the rules will apply to six countries including India, Pakistan Doha

Qatar’s health ministry has released new rules regarding the corona virus for travelers from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines and Sri Lanka. Under the new rules, travelers who have received the corona vaccine or who have recovered from the corona virus in Qatar, who have traveled to those countries, will be required to remain in hotel quarantine for two days. The quarantine will be terminated after the negative result of the PCR test on the second day.

May need to stay in hotel quarantine for 10 days

Under the new rules, all travelers from these countries may be required to stay in hotel quarantine for up to 10 days. The ministry has also updated the list of countries included in the green, yellow and red lists. At the same time, Air India announced additional international flights to various countries after the relaxation of air travel restrictions. Air India said direct flights would be operated from India to countries like Qatar and the Maldives.

Air India has started its flights

The company announced that there are non-stop flights between Qatar and India from August 1 to October 29, 2021. According to Air India, two additional flights will be operated per week between Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kochi and Doha in Qatar. Air India will operate the Doha-Kochi flights on Tuesday and Thursday and the Kochi-Doha flight on Wednesday and Friday.