quad China Bangladesh: China threatens Bangladesh on Quad: China warns Bangladesh on Quad

Dhaka

China has warned Bangladesh to join the US-led Quad alliance, saying bilateral ties would suffer a “ huge loss ” if Dhaka was part of this anti-Beijing “ club ”. This unexpected warning from Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming came after Chinese Defense Minister General Wei Feng visited.

Significantly, Feng visited Bangladesh on April 27. Meanwhile, he told President Abdul Hamid that Beijing and Dhaka should stop outside powers engaged in building an alliance of “military alliance” and establishing “domination” in South Asia. Speaking at a digital meeting hosted by the Association of Diplomatic Correspondents of Bangladesh on Monday, Lee said: “It would definitely not be a good idea for Bangladesh to join this small four country (quad) club as it would cause serious damage to bilateral relations. “

He said the Quod is a “small elite group” working against China. Regarding this disputed statement by the Chinese Ambassador, Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momin said Bangladesh follows an unaligned and balanced foreign policy and will decide for itself what should be done. in accordance with these principles.

Momin told reporters on Tuesday: “We are an independent and sovereign country. We decide our foreign policy ourselves. However, any country can express its position. “The Foreign Minister said,“ He (the Chinese Ambassador) represents a country. He can say whatever he wants. He may not want to do it (Bangladesh joining the Quad).

At the same time, Momin said that no member of the Quad has yet contacted Bangladesh. According to the foreign minister, the United News of Bangladesh (UNB) news agency said the ambassador hastily made the remark. The quadrilateral security dialog is called a quadrilateral. It was formed in 2007. It includes India, America, Australia and Japan.

At Monday’s meeting, the Chinese ambassador also expressed the possibility of China’s support for Bangladesh’s efforts on the Teesta River Management Project. The government of Bangladesh has not formally submitted any proposal to involve China in the project. Lee dismissed concerns that the dispute between Bangladesh and India over water sharing would impact the project.

“I think it is a legitimate right of the Bangladeshi people to start such a project at the bottom of a common river,” he said. Lee was quoted as saying, “If he’s doing something at the top, then he has to take the opinions of the countries around the bottom.” But if you start the project from the bottom, I don’t think that’s a sensitive issue.