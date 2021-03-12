quad narendra modi: leaders of quad countries will meet again: leaders of quad countries will meet again

Washington

After the first Quad Country High Level Meeting, now America, Japan, Australia and India will meet again this year and this time this meeting will be offline, not online. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan gave the information during a White House press briefing. He said that during the meeting held on Friday, US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Soga and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also discussed the challenges facing China.

‘Will work on technology’

Saliwan said the four leaders have agreed to meet by the end of the year and have launched a working group on technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence and cyber. By the time all the leaders come together, these groups will also begin to show results. He said the quad is important for the Indo-Pacific and that this summit has led to a wide expansion of diplomacy in the region.

What did Biden say at the first quad summit meeting? Show attitude about China

Sullivan said that with the help of Indian production, US technology, Japanese and US funding, and Australia’s logistics capacity, 1 billion doses of the Corona vaccine could be delivered by the end of next year at ASEAN, in the Indo-Pacific.

Discussion of China’s aggression in the eastern Ladakh sector at the top of the quadrangle, Dragon will sting

Committed to the Indo-Pacific

“We are united for our democratic values ​​and our commitment to a free and inclusive Indo-Pacific region,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the first Quad Group summit. The Prime Minister said: “Today our agenda includes sectors like vaccines, climate change and emerging technologies, which make ‘Quad’ a force for global well-being.”