QUAD will hold a ministerial meeting today Joe Biden renews mini-NATO with India despite pressure from China: neutralizing pressure from China, engages in the siege of the dragon by creating a “ mini NATO ” with India

China’s pressure from the Sea of ​​Japan to eastern Ladakh has remained unmatched. New US President Joe Biden has stepped in to tighten the dragon. The United States said it will travel to a quad meeting with Australia, India and Japan on Thursday. Biden gave the Chinese dragon a stern warning by announcing to pursue the “ mini NATO. ”

The US State Department said Foreign Minister Antony Blinken will hold a virtual meeting with foreign ministers from Australia, India and Japan. She said the Corona outbreak and climate change will be discussed at this meeting. The ministry said in its statement: “Discussions with Quad’s foreign ministers are very important in advancing towards the common goal of creating a free and independent Indo-Pacific and in meeting the important challenges emerging in our time.”

Competition with China, leaders of QUAD countries may hold first meeting, Biden administration in preparation

In 2007, then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe came up with the idea of ​​the quad to suppress China. Through this, he was looking for partners against China. Initially, India and Australia were reluctant to take on China’s enemy, but later the two countries reunited. Quad countries conducted naval exercises in the Bay of Bengal in November.

China warns India and America on quad bikes

Previously, the Chinese state-run Global Times warned it was making a “ serious strategic error ” in advancing the Biden Quad. He said it could lead to a serious strategic dispute with China. Amid military tensions in Ladakh, China’s official newspaper Global Times continues to threaten India. At the same time, the edict is that India must stay away from the Quad and follow its policy of non-alignment. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who has never tired of laughing at the Quad, named the Indo-Pacific organization NATO.

Wang Yi alleged that the United States is militarizing the region, which could have fatal consequences. He said the strategic cooperation between the United States, Japan, Australia and India was part of Washington’s efforts to build the Indo-Pacific NATO. The Chinese minister warned that the move would undermine regional security. Wang Yi has always made fun of Quad before. He had said earlier that the quad is an idea thrown in the trash. This idea will end on its own like sea foam. However, at the second meeting of this organization, the senses of China are dazzled by the positive attitude of the member countries.

Know what the quad is

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quadrilateral) started in 2007. However, it began in 2004–2005 when India reached out in the wake of the tsunami that hit many countries in Southeast Asia. Four Quad countries include the United States, Japan, Australia and India. In March, the Quad also had a meeting regarding the corona virus. For the first time, in New Zealand, D. Korea and Vietnam have also joined.