Qualcomm acquires Nuvia to advance processor design

The world had turned against Qualcomm with the launch of Apple’s M1 processors. Unsurprisingly, Cupertino’s first computer processor had humiliated its Snapdragon 8CX 2nd Gen. But it seems that Qualcomm already had plans in mind to improve its processors with the acquisition of Nuvia.

Nuvia, the boost Qualcomm needs for its processors

Qualcomm announced today that it will acquire NUVIA for $ 1.4 billion. NUVIA has proven world-class technology and a processor design team with extensive experience in the high-performance processor industry. as well as systems on a chip (SoC) and power management for compute-intensive devices and applications.

Qualcomm is already a leader in mobile graphics processing units (GPUs), AI engine, DSP and dedicated media accelerators. The acquisition of NUVIA will help Qualcomm compete with Apple in the processor area.

Following the acquisition, DE NUVIA processors will be integrated into Qualcomm’s broad product portfolio. Powering smartphones, next-gen laptops and other devices. Including advanced driver assistance systems, infrastructure network solutions and extended reality.

“Creating high-performance, low-power processors and complex, highly integrated SoCs is in our DNA,” said Jim Thompson, CTO, Qualcomm. “Adding NUVIA’s in-depth knowledge of high-performance design and integrating NUVIA processors with Snapdragon, along with our cutting-edge graphics and AI, will drive the industries performance. “

“Leadership in processor performance will be critical in defining and delivering the next era of IT innovation,” said Gerard Williams, CEO of NUVIA. “The combination of NUVIA and Qualcomm will bring together the best talent, technology and engineering resources in the industry. Create a new class of high performance computing platforms that set the bar for our industry. We couldn’t be more excited about the opportunities that lie ahead. “

Industry agrees

Some of the major players in the industry have given their approval to this acquisition. Among these are: Microsoft, Google, Acer, Samsung, Bosch, Lenovo, Asus, HMD, Honor and many more. We show you below the lyrics of Panos Panay about it.

Microsoft: “It is exciting to see NUVIA join the Qualcomm team. Our partnership with Qualcomm has always been about offering great experiences on our products. Going forward, we have an incredible opportunity to empower our customers across the Windows ecosystem, ”said Panos Panay, Microsoft Product Manager.