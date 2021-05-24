Qualcomm announces low-end Snapdragon 7c Gen 2

Windows 10 ARM has seen a lot of news in recent days. Today they announced the launch of their first development kit in the form of a “mini-PC” and the ARM version of Zoom for this summer. This, along with the launch of an app the size of Photoshop for ARM, has brought a healthy dose of confidence to the platform. Now we will talk about another important novelty: the arrival of the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2.

An ideal processor for inexpensive Windows 10 ARM laptops

Qualcomm announced the first-generation Snapdragon 7c in December 2019 and hit the market in the summer of 2020. This chip is intended for cheap, mobility-focused Windows laptops and convertibles. Students, frontline workers and basic home users are its main target.

The Snapdragon 7C Gen 2 offers better performance than its predecessor, better audio and camera capabilities, integrated LTE connection, AI acceleration (5th generation) and enterprise security features.

Qualcomm promises 10% faster performance than competing cheap processors and twice the battery life. This is where the main advantage of ARM lies and what makes this equipment a perfect option for certain user sectors: mobility and energy efficiency as standards.

Lenovo will accompany Qualcomm in this adventure by launching inexpensive laptops with the new Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 at the end of the year. This will coincide with the availability of the “new Windows” (waiting to be baptized), which will make these versions even more acceptable.