Qualcomm is already running on two new processors for Windows 10 ARM

We had already mentioned on other occasions that Qualcomm had to wake up from its sleep in order to offer quality chips to Windows 10 ARM. Apple with its first Mac processor, the M1, had managed to ridicule Qualcomm. Its 8cx processors cannot compete with those of the Cupertino giant and that is why it acquired Nuvia. While what we’re seeing this year won’t have the Nuvia seal, there are some changes to Qualcomm’s designs.

The company is working on two different processors, one designed for the high end and the other for the midrange. Let’s see what the proposals are that Qualcomm is working on.

Qualcomm SC7295 and SC8280, the answer to the Apple M1 focused on Windows 10 ARM

Qualcomm loves the ability for Windows 10 to use ARM processors and is already working on a 2nd gen 8cx replacement. The one called SC8280 internally is based on its predecessor, but with higher clock rates.

In addition, it has four cores called Gold +. This change means that it will affect the autonomy of devices by eliminating low power cores. There is some data showing that the new processor achieves a clock speed of 3 GHz compared to the usual 2.7 GHz. It is now necessary to know if it will be enough to compete with the Apple M1 and its successors.

On the other hand, the SC7295 is said to be based on the Snapdragon SM7350, a processor that will carry the new Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite. A processor intended for the mid-range and to succeed the Snapdragon 7cx.

According to the reports Winfuture was able to see, only one of the cores would reach 2.7 GHz while the rest would be 2.4 GHz. Some lower numbers for a processor for which there is no information on this yet. Hopefully the performance on Windows 10 ARM is good enough not to disappoint.

This new generation of Qualcomm seems to be the first step to seeing Nuvia’s work. We will surely see a change in the cores to be able to respond to the work of those from Cupertino in the months to come, but for the moment it looks like it will only be an improvement in frequency. Qualcomm will need a lot more to be able to eat at the same table as Apple and its ARM processors.