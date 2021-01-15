Qualcomm SC8280 could be the answer to the Apple M1

The reality is that Apple’s M1 chips have scrambled all ARM news. While it’s true that Qualcomm had never competed against Apple’s PC chips before, the difference is huge. The other day we informed you of the acquisition of Nuvia, a company that designs processors, as Qualcomm is faltering.

Now, while it’s still too early to see the impact of Nuvia, rumors of a new processor from Qualcomm are coming in. Many people have criticized for not saying anything after the Apple M1 launched. But it looks like they were quietly working on improving their most powerful chip yet.

SC8280, the code name of the replacement for the Snapdragon 8CX

According to the site WinFuture.de, Qualcomm has another chip currently known as “SC8280”. Although your business name may be different. The information comes from “import and export databases” while their current stage of development is undetermined.

Not much is known about the SC8280. It is reported to be compatible with the newer (and much faster) LPDDR5 RAM and supports up to 32GB of LPDDR4X. The current Snapdragon 8cx found in the Surface Pro X, Lenovo Flex 5G, and Samsung Galaxy Book S can only handle 16GB.

Test systems with SC8280 peripherals included with 14 inch displays. This chip is two millimeters larger than the current ones. It might suggest a new design and more cores inside. On the other hand, it is obvious that the support for the Snapdragon X55 5G modem is also there.

The reality is that while Qualcomm can improve dramatically, it still won’t be able to outperform Apple’s M1 chip. But it’s still unclear what might happen in Windows 10 ARM. Despite criticism, it has gone from using processors linked to smartphones (Snapdragon 835 and 850) to offering a family of dedicated chips for Windows 10 ARM.

Yes, the work is not up to par at the moment but … it would not be surprising to see desktops equipped with Qualcomm chips by 2021. This, if more powerful devices are available , could revolutionize computing and have a bigger impact than on Mac, it will largely depend on Qualcomm or other manufacturers can come up with solutions with enough power.

In addition to power, compatibility will be necessary. These chips must be compatible with LPDDR5, Thunderbolt 4 and other PC features to compete with Intel and AMD. We’ll see if this new Qualcomm processor and its future variants are up to the task.