Queen Elizabeth birthday 2: cake cutting Queen Elizabeth with a sword

London

The G-7 summit in Britain is mentioned these days for serious discussion on different issues, but Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has done something in the meantime that has made the public laugh. In fact, the opportunity arose to cut the cake in the Indoor Rainforest Center Eden project. Elizabeth is the queen after all, so she took the sword instead of the knife.

Elizabeth attended the event, along with Duchess of Cornwall Camilla and Duchess of Cambridge Kate, which was organized to thank the volunteers who helped during the Corona pandemic. During it, her official birthday cake was brought. To cut him, someone held out a knife towards him.

sword instead of knife

To this the queen said, “I know there is a knife. This is something new. As he said this, he took the sword instead of the knife. The Queen’s birthday is celebrated every year on the second Saturday in June. Elizabeth turned 95 on April 21.

His birthday is usually celebrated with pomp at Buckingham Palace, where soldiers parade. However, this could not happen for the second year in a row due to the lockdown put in place due to the Corona virus outbreak.

Earlier, Buckingham Palace had announced: ‘After consultation with the government and other parties concerned, it has been decided that this year an official Queen’s Birthday Parade will not be held in central London from the traditional way. Lt. Col. Guy Stone, the military officer responsible for planning the parade, said his attempt was to celebrate the Queen’s “big and memorable birthday” in Windsor during the pandemic.