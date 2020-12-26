Queen Elizabeth: British Queen Elizabeth II gave a Christmas message, mention Diwali – British Queen Elizabeth Christmas message 2020, mentioned Diwali, Vaisakhi and the Eid festival

London

Queen Elizabeth II delivered her traditional Christmas message amid conditions resulting from the new strain of the Corona virus in Britain. Meanwhile, Queen Elisabeth recounted the big festivals like Deepawali, Eid and Baisakhi celebrated during the lockdown. This time he had chosen the subject of diversity and hope for his message.

The Queen celebrates Christmas without a royal family

This year, the 94-year-old British Queen celebrated the Christmas festival for the first time in decades without the royals getting together. He called for tolerance and mutual respect in his Christmas message and recalled the contribution of people of different classes and religions to save the lives of the people of the country.

Jesus said the light of the world

The queen said in her message that Jesus is the light of the world for Christians. However, this year we cannot celebrate his birthday like ordinary days. People of all religions could not celebrate this year in the same way they used to celebrate the festival with enthusiasm… like Easter, Eid and Baisakhi.

Hindus, Sikhs and Praise Jains

He added that during Diwali around Windsor last month, Hindus, Sikhs and Jains burned firecrackers following the rules of social distancing and the sky was lit with hope and unity. The Queen named it after the advancement of modern science in light of the use of the Kovid-19 vaccine. He also expressed his condolences to those who lost their loved ones during the epidemic. The Queen in her post also praised frontline staff deployed to deal with the outbreak.