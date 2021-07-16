Queen Letizia and Princess Leonor receive COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: Friday July 16, 2021 5:56 PM

Posted: 16.07.2021 17:54

Queen Letizia and Princess Leonor were vaccinated against COVID-19 this Friday at the WiZink Center and the International Vaccination Center on Montesa Street, both located in Madrid.

The first to be vaccinated was the Princess of Asturias, who, when studying long-term international studies outside Spain, can be vaccinated even if she is under 16 – she will be 16 in October. Then it was the queen’s turn, as reported by the Royal Household.

In August, Princess Eleanor will begin the two International Baccalaureate courses at UWC Atlantic College in Wales, UK.

The regulations of the Community of Madrid establish that in these cases, the minor must be accompanied by his father, mother or legal guardian.

King Felipe VI was vaccinated on May 29, also at the WiZink Center, although this was due to him by his age group – from 50 to 59 years old.