Queen Sofia receives coronavirus vaccine under “established protocols”

Queen Sofía was vaccinated against COVID-19 today according to “protocols established by health authorities,” sources from Zarzuela reported. Doña Sofía received the dose of the vaccine this afternoon at the El Pardo-Fuencarral health center, sources said.

From the Royal Household, following the controversy that arose after learning that infants Elena and Cristina had been vaccinated during a visit to Don Juan Carlos in the United Arab Emirates in February, they made it clear that Felipe VI, Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía would be vaccinated “when it suits them”.

About the vaccination of the infantas then sources of the Royal Household declared that they were not concerned: “The King is not responsible for the acts of his sisters”. And they insisted that the royal family be vaccinated if necessary. “

This is the case now for Queen Sofía, who at 82, enters the group marked in the vaccination strategy in Spain, that of the over 80s, whose vaccination began a few days ago.

Thus, according to the data recorded so far this Monday, a total of 779,306 vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered in Madrid since the start of the vaccination campaign, which represents 87.2% of the total doses received.

Additionally, the community vaccinated more than 98% of seniors in residences with the two doses, where COVID-19 cases were reduced by 96%.