Questions and answers on the COVID-19 vaccine: how does it work? It’s effective?

Posted: Saturday December 26 2020 17:12

Although the percentage of Spaniards ready to receive the COVID-19 vaccine has increased, there are many doubts in the air ahead of the imminent start of the vaccination campaign.

Vaccine experts are trying to send a reassuring message via laSexta. Marcos López Hoyos, president of the Spanish Society for Immunology, says 95% efficacy is achieved in preventing infection after receiving the second dose.

Carlos López, professor of microbiology at the University of Zaragoza, argues that living in society is possible thanks to vaccines and antibiotics. “The problem with vaccines is not having them, because it saves millions of lives,” he adds.

For López Hoyos, the goal must be to achieve group immunity of 70%. If the vaccine has been developed so quickly, it is thanks to the funding that has been received from states, as Professor López recalls.

How do the different COVID vaccines work?

José Félix Hoyo, pandemic expert, tells us how these vaccines work inside so that we can defeat the coronavirus: “By having antibodies prepared for this virus, the immune response is much faster and the patient is asymptomatic, n has no replication capacity of the virus itself. “

That is, it protects us from the development of severe symptoms of the disease. Daniel López Acuña, former director of WHO, adds that “of course” it prevents lethality “once he catches the infection”, which, for the moment, he is not able to prevent.

None of the big three pharmaceutical companies have tested it in their clinical trials. Neither the Pfizer vaccine nor the Moderna vaccine performed periodic PCR on volunteers, so there is no active detection of asymptomatic cases.

“This should reduce contagion, but we still have to experiment with large population groups, which is currently done when the vaccine is introduced into society,” explains José Félix Hoyo.

Therefore, and even if to be expected, those who choose to be vaccinated will have to continue to comply with the same restrictions as others. Because it is precisely thanks to asymptomatic transmitters that COVID has spread so quickly.

The end of the pandemic will not only depend on when the vaccines are given, but also on their effectiveness in reducing infections and the duration of the immunity they offer.