Questions Asked After Mohsin Fakhrizadeh Murder, Why Iran’s Enmity Intensifies In Israel

With the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the father of Iran’s nuclear program, his hostility with Israel has returned to the fore. Iran’s foreign minister directly said that Iran, the enemy of Iran, was behind this incident. The peculiarity is that even before that, scientists associated with the Iranian nuclear program were killed in this way. In such a situation, the question arises as to why Iran considers Israel responsible for these attacks?

Fingers on Israel

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Javed Zarif tweeted: “There are serious signs of Israel’s role in this vile act which shows the attackers’ war plot.” He said Iran called on the international community, especially the European Union, to “end its shameful double standards and condemn the terrorist incident.”

‘Remember that name’

Fakhrizadeh has been viewed by Western and Israeli intelligence agencies as the secret head of the country’s nuclear bomb program, which was shut down in 2003. Iran has been accused of trying to revive the program, while the Iran has denied the accusation of manufacturing weapons from nuclear energy. In 2018, Netanyahu mentioned Fakhrizadeh during a presentation accusing Iran of building nuclear weapons, according to a Reuters report. He had said, “Remember that name, Fakhrizadeh.”

“ Will not allow nuclear power ”

According to the head of the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, no comment is made on the reports of the attack from there. At the same time, the US Department of Defense also denied the comment. Significantly, this is not the first time that an Iranian nuclear scientist has been killed in this manner. Every time Iran has accused Israel that the regional enemy is doing it to prevent it from advancing in the field of nuclear energy. Israel does not comment on this, but still says it will not allow Iran to become a nuclear force in its defense.

Why is there so much enmity?

Since the Iranian revolution of 1979, there has been a demand for the elimination of Israel. In fact, Iran only opposed the existence of Israel. Its loyal religious leaders say Israel has unjustly occupied Muslim land. For this reason, Israel also sees Iran as a crisis in itself. He has always opposed Iran being armed with nuclear weapons. Iran’s expansion into the Middle East has been a source of concern to its leaders. This is why Israel is not only monitoring Iran’s nuclear program, but in 2018 Netanyahu reported that he had thousands of documents attached, which he called Iran’s “ atomic records ”.

Face to face

Now, even if Fakhrizadeh’s assassination does not reveal Israel’s direct connection, there is no doubt that the tension between the two countries will escalate. In the neighboring country, Israel has carried out several cross-border strikes against Hezbollah, the Lebanese terrorist organization by proxy of Iran. Iranian forces have also been targeted on several occasions. In 2018, Israel claimed that an Iranian drone equipped with explosives was dropped into its airspace. Not only that, Iran is accused of firing rockets at Syria at the IDF.