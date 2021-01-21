RACE is looking for a Caddy Master for its facilities in the sports complex

BY RRHHDigital, 05:00 – 21 January 2021



The Real Automvil Club de Espaa, a leading group in providing services to motorists, selects for its sports complex.

Requirements

• Minimum studies

secondary school

• Minimum experience

At least 2 years

• Necessary knowledge

or GOLF

or CADDY MASTER

or Compwin

or Repwin

• Minimum requirements

– Average grade or above

– At least 2 years experience on golf courses

– Knowledge and use of golf applications: Compwin and Repwin, StartMaster or similar

– Moderate to high knowledge of Microsoft Office (Excel and Word)

– Person very oriented towards customer service and teamwork

– Licensed golf player and hcp

– Own vehicle

– Specific training will be valued: Masters in Golf Management or specific golf studies.

Its main functions will be:

– Customer service

– Reservation and telephone attention

– Cash management and collection

– Attention pro-shop

– Management reports

– Other job functions

Free

– Stable contract: trial period of 6 months + indefinite

– Salary according to agreement.

– Rotating shift: Monday to Sunday and morning or afternoon

– Place of work: San Sebastin de los Reyes

• Salary

Salary: € 15,000 – € 18,000 Gross / year

Click here if you are interested in the offer.

