RACE is looking for a Caddy Master for its facilities in the sports complex

Madrid RACE club is looking for a Caddy Master for its facilities at the Sports Complex
BY RRHHDigital, 05:00 – 21 January 2021
The Real Automvil Club de Espaa, a leading group in providing services to motorists, selects for its sports complex.
Requirements
• Minimum studies
secondary school
• Minimum experience
At least 2 years
• Necessary knowledge
or GOLF
or CADDY MASTER
or Compwin
or Repwin
• Minimum requirements
– Average grade or above
– At least 2 years experience on golf courses
– Knowledge and use of golf applications: Compwin and Repwin, StartMaster or similar
– Moderate to high knowledge of Microsoft Office (Excel and Word)
– Person very oriented towards customer service and teamwork
– Licensed golf player and hcp
– Own vehicle
– Specific training will be valued: Masters in Golf Management or specific golf studies.
Its main functions will be:
– Customer service
– Reservation and telephone attention
– Cash management and collection
– Attention pro-shop
– Management reports
– Other job functions
Free
– Stable contract: trial period of 6 months + indefinite
– Salary according to agreement.
– Rotating shift: Monday to Sunday and morning or afternoon
– Place of work: San Sebastin de los Reyes
• Salary
Salary: € 15,000 – € 18,000 Gross / year
Click here if you are interested in the offer.
