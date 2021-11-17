Rafael de Paula, the bullfighting culture and the barbarism of Nerón

The bullfighter Rafael de Paula, during his speech. Fundación Cajasol

Commented the bullfighter Rafael de Paula (Cádiz, 81 years) his admiration for Leonardo Da Vinci and the art of bullfighting when, suddenly, he stopped his parliament, tried to remember the title of the conference (”Bulls yes, bulls no: Culture, tradition or barbarism? “), And said, sarcastically:” The second part is … What a little name …! ” “You are ignorant,” he snapped at his interlocutor, the journalist and poet Antonio Lucas, who, smiling and surprised, replied: “I don’t ride this, Rafael; I have not put that title “. “Well, whoever put it; It’s very strong “, concluded the Jerez man.

And De Paula continued his dissertation:

“There was a Roman emperor named Nero, who burned down Rome to blame the Christians, and that was barbarism; In the 15th century, the Catholic Monarchs created the Inquisition, the Holy Inquisition, which lasted until the beginning of the 19th century, and half of humanity died in the Nazi holocaust. Are the bulls a barbarism ?, please… ”.

Rafael de Paula was yesterday one of the protagonists of the first day of the debate organized by the Cajasol Foundation in Seville, coordinated by the writer Arturo Pérez-Reverte.

The right-handed veteran was presented at the stage in a wheelchair, dressed in a dark suit, white shirt without a tie, snowy hair, several days’ beard, a towel on his shoulders and the aftermath on the faces of his 81 Years old. The plan is that he would have a talk with Antonio Lucas, but his was a monologue about Juan Belmonte and Joselito, dotted with firm and serious sentences, some very cautious, and others curious and indiscreet about diverse edges on bullfighting and its environment. And in a very slow and thoughtful tone, stammering at times, he unraveled witty and brilliant ideas, almost all of them disorderly, from a wise old man, which delighted the audience.

“My life is similar to Leonardo da Vinci’s, I am an art bullfighter”

He said that he has fought better than Belmonte, whom he considers his “ professional god ”, he confessed to being an admirer of Miguel de Unamuno, and stated without shame that he had been aware of his genius. “Man, yes,” he replied to Lucas, “of course; Of course I do. ”

At the beginning of his speech, he asked to make a prologue and recounted snippets from the life of Leonardo da Vinci. “In something I resemble him; I have many things from Leonardo ”, he affirmed. “He had a very authoritarian father,” he continued, “- I don’t know anything about his mother – who insisted that he be a notary; the boy went to Florence and Milan to develop his vocation, and in front of one of his works he said: ‘Art is above man’. In some ways, my life resembles Leonardo’s. I am an art bullfighter ”. He acknowledged that he has felt very happy with the culture and supported by intellectuals, “from whom I have received very good treatment.”

As in a trance state, he then remembered his confirmation in the sales plaza, the 28 May 1974, 14 years after its alternative in Ronda. “Until then, I was a regional bullfighter, as Matías Prats the old man used to say, who knew everything.” He evoked a remove to the veronica that he drew that afternoon for which he was awarded many awards, and the writer Pepe Alameda entitled U n remove that goes around the world ”.

Aspect of the courtyard of the Seville foundation during the intervention of the Jerez bullfighter.

He later recalled his triumph in the Plaza de Vistalegre, on October 5 of the same year: “ My knees were already made of cloth, “he said,” and after fighting very well with the cape, while the sword boy gave me the killing equipment, I implored Unamuno, who said that inspiration is thought in shock. Angels and archangels came down and whispered to me: ‘Don’t worry, Rafael, your knees are fine, and you’re going to fight as you know.’ The bull had a sweet and transparent look, and seemed to tell me ‘take me to your rhythm and beat, I’m going to follow you’, and that’s where the quiet music of bullfighting was born. ”

After that triumph came the tributes, and the most famous was a dinner that a group of intellectuals offered him at the Madrid restaurant Lardy; The magazine El Ruedo published that a bullfighting party, El Paulismo, had been born; and the rector of the University of Salamanca invited the bullfighter to give a lecture in the Miguel de Unamuno classroom, “and I sat in the chair occupied by my admired Don Miguel.”

“I am very happy with the culture,” he concluded. Paula asked that a role she had written for the occasion be brought to the stage. He searched with difficulty for his glasses among the microphone cables and read the following:

“Don José Ortega y Gasset said: ‘No the history of Spain can be well understood without bullfights’; He wrote it or said it in an interview that they did with him, since Ortega y Gasset’s work is very extensive and is all over the world. End of my words. Good night and God bless you. ”

“Juan Belmonte is my professional god, but I fight better than him”

But the task had not yet finished, and Antonio Lucas then asked him about the current bullfighting. “Now there is a lot of quantity and little quality,” he replied. “I no longer go to the bulls,” he continued, “and sometimes I see Morante on television, because he has qualities, and when a bull curdles people go out fighting in the plaza.” “Art is a divine mystery; if not, it wouldn’t exist ”, he assured.

And he was categorical when the journalist asked him if he had been the bullfighter he wanted to be : “No. I could have been much bigger, but my knees have prevented me from being the history of bullfighting. I have a concept of classicism and purity, and allow me a boldness: as I have fought no one has done it, nor will it be ”. He affirmed that his professional god has been Juan Belmonte, “the first revolutionary”, “although I fight better than him,” he added.

Curro Romero and Rafael de Paula talking in a bullfight where they shared the poster.

He tried to justify this statement (“the bullfighters we are from each generation ”), and added that Belmonte was chosen as the best of the 20th century, in clear competition with the king, Joselito el Gallo. “José could handle all the bulls and he was never at the mercy of any, no matter how complicated it was. There is the talent of the greatest. And don Juan’s merit was competing with him. ”

Moments before, he had strongly opposed bullfighting call it “national holiday.” “The national holiday is the 12 of October, the day of Hispanidad and the Virgen del Pilar; the bullfight is an event or a celebration, and not a party, where wine, singing and dancing flow… ”.

Time was up when the old master felt more at ease. Before the final ovation, Arturo Pérez-Reverte said goodbye to him: “Hearing him speak is like watching him fight; one is waiting, waiting, and suddenly the magic… ”