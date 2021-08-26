Rafael Fonseca steps down as CEO of Mutua Montaesa due to his retirement after 14 years at the helm

Mutua Montaesa, a mutualist collaborator with social security number 7 and with more than a century of life dedicated to the management of the occupational health of his companies and protected workers, announced that Rafael Fonseca is stepping down as CEO of the organization due to retirement after 14 years at the helm of the organization.

The figure of Rafael Fonseca has been key in recent years in the management of Mutua Montaesa, since the organization has undertaken the digital transformation, as well as in everything related to the strategic direction and the new course undertaken by the mutual, in what people are the key and where innovation is the lever that allows new services to be offered to businesses and self-employed workers. A task for which he joined and coordinated the different areas of management of the company with high level executive responsibility.

Senior Industrial Engineer from the University of the Basque Country, he completed his graduate studies with a Postgraduate Diploma in Business Management from the University of Deusto and a General Management Program from IESE Business School – University of Navarre . Before joining the general management of Mutua Montaesa in 2007, Rafael Fonseca worked for 26 years in one of the most important banking groups in Europe, BBVA, where he was both business development director and banking director for companies from the Basque Country, Cantabria, Aragn, Rioja and Navarre.

His management experience was vital when he joined the mutual, to which he brought work, experience, wisdom, dedication and dedication so important for an organization fundamental in the support of social security and with a presence in a large part of Spain.

In the coming days, the name of the person who will assume, after the retirement of Rafael Fonseca, the post of General Manager of Mutua Montaesa will be known.

DRHNumeric