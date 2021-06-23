LETTER SIZE

Rafael Lpez, new director of Randstad Outsourcing Commercial Services

Rafael Lpez to lead Randstad Outsourcing in a situation where talent plays a fundamental role in overcoming the current crisis

BY RRHHDigital, 02:45 – 23 June 2021



Randstad, the human resources company, has appointed Rafael Lpez as the new director of Randstad Outsourcing Comercial, the division responsible for helping companies promote the purchase of their products at the point of sale through marketing actions focused on in terms of their image and their differential characteristics. .

This decision is a clear example of Randstad’s commitment to internal talent. A law graduate from the University of Barcelona with a specialty in business law and an executive program in retail marketing from ESIC, Rafael Lpez has nearly eleven years of experience at Randstad providing talent solutions to companies from all sectors.

Rafael Lpez will lead Randstad Outsourcing in a situation where talent plays a fundamental role in overcoming the current crisis and can be decisive for companies to make a difference and take advantage of the opportunities offered by the economic recovery.

