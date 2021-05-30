Rafale: after India, Egypt, Greece, this country now buys the Rafale, will replace the Russian MiG-21 – Croatia will buy 12 Rafale fighter jets to replace the MiG-21s

zagreb

France is increasingly seen as competing with the United States and Russia in the global aviation industry. Faced with the firepower of French-made Rafale fighters, one after the other, many countries are integrating it into their air forces. The name of the South Eastern European country, Croatia, was also added to this episode. Croatia has announced the purchase of 12 Rafale fighter jets from France to increase its air capacity. Croatia had a choice between the Rafale and the F-16C / D Barak modified by Israel.

These countries already operate Rafale

India, Egypt, Qatar and Greece already operate this French fighter plane. In such a situation, if the Rafale is included in the Croatian Air Force, it will significantly increase its air capacity in the Balkan countries. Not only that, the air border of this country of thousands of islands will also be completely secure. Despite being a member of the United States-led military organization NATO, Croatia still uses the Soviet-era MiG-21 fighter aircraft.

Croatia officially confirmed the deal

A tweet from the official Croatian government social media account quoted Prime Minister Andrzej Plenkovic as saying that the CC Rafale deal was chosen because it offered the best price. For this reason, Croatia has acquired the high-ranking Rafale F3R aircraft equipped with the latest standard. It was also said in this tweet that with the finalization of this agreement Croatia will have the most modern aircraft in this part of Europe.

The Rafale will be a game-changer for Croatia

Certainly, the Rafale will change the situation by improving the capabilities of the Croatian Air Force. These planes will be equipped with short-range air-to-air missiles. With this, Croatia will have fourth generation fighters instead of second generation MiG-21 aircraft. Many powerful technologies such as advanced radars, beyond the Rafale’s visual range attack capability, will add greatly to the defense capabilities of this country.

12 Rafale buys for $ 1.22 billion

According to the report, Croatia will buy 12 Rafale from France at a cost of $ 1.22 billion. These fighters will replace the existing fleet of eight MiG-21bisD single-seater and four MiG-21UMD two-seater already present in the Croatian Air Force. The Croatian MiG-21s have been slightly improved in Ukraine, allowing them to serve in the Air Force only until 2024. However, the upgrade of the Croatian aircraft is quite minor compared to the MiG-21. Indian or Romanian MiG-21.