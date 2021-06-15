Rafale fighter plane: Switzerland could buy a Rafale from France: Switzerland could buy a Rafale from France

burn

After getting closer to Greece, Croatia, India and Egypt, the French aeronautical group Dassault Aviation has joined forces with Switzerland for the Rafale fighter plane. Local media reports gave this information. The Air 2030 call for tenders for the Swiss Air Force was launched in 2020. By 2025, 30 to 40 aircraft will be delivered.

The election of the new model can be made by the Federal Council by the end of this month. Rafale faces competition in Finland, while in Ukraine and Indonesia, the company has also hoped for a deal. With the order in Switzerland, the Rafale will replace the McDonnell Douglas F / A-18C / D Hornet and the Northrop F-5E / F Tiger II. They are now used for secondary tasks.

The main mission of the Rafale will be to carry out Air Palisade missions. In addition to the Rafale, the Lockheed Martin F-35, Boeing F / A-18 Super Hornet and Eurofighter Typhoon are also currently optional.

Avoid a deal with America?

Lockheed Martin is the largest entrepreneur with over 1,900 companies in the United States, which has prompted many governments to look to it for high-tech job creation. However, in Switzerland there is still no political support for an agreement with the United States. The country’s leaders have also launched a campaign not to deal with Boeing and Lockheed Martin. According to Roger Nordmann, leader of the Socialist group in the Federal Assembly, the American F-35s are too expensive and should be kept away.

Rafael is the strongest competitor

According to Le Matin, France can benefit from it because the choice of the rest of the contenders risks colliding with a political impasse. It is also said that the Federal Office of Armaments recently took the aerial surveillance system from the sky from Thales in France. If at the same time the plane is also taken from France, better coordination can be achieved.

At the same time, Prisca Seeler Graf, member of the Security Policy Commission, had mentioned the Rafale in response to a question. For this reason, the Rafale is also being considered in advance. In recent years, Croatia has started to modernize the air force by removing old Soviet devices. He took 12 Rafale from the French Air Force for $ 1.2 billion. France will deliver the first 6 planes in 2024 and the rest in 2025.

