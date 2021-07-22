Rafale Greece Turkey: first Rafale fighter aircraft delivered to Greece Hellenic Air Force

Athens

The Greek Air Force received France’s first Rafale aircraft amid tensions with Turkey. Greek Defense Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos and Dassault Aviation Chairman and CEO Eric Trappier were also present at the handover ceremony held at the Dassault Aviation Flight Test Center. These planes will depart from here and reach Greece directly. Six months ago, Greece signed an agreement with Dassault Aviation for the purchase of 18 Rafale. Of these, 10 will be the F3-R variant of the Rafale, while the remaining 8 will be second-hand jets, for which Greece will not have to fork out any money.

The Rafale will be deployed at Tanagra air base

The next five Rafale to be received by Greece will come from the French Air Force. These planes will be overhauled and will train the pilots and technicians of the Hellenic Air Force of Greece. The Hellenic Air Force plans to deploy these Rafale planes at Tanagra air base. From there, Turkish F-16 fighters can be closely watched.

Threat from Turkey, France will give 18 Rafale fighter jets to Greece, 8 of which are free

Turkey and Greece both have F-16 fighter jets

Turkey, which dreams of exploiting its greatness in the Mediterranean, is afraid that Rafale planes will join the Greek air force. At present, Turkey and Greece have American F-16 fighter jets. But with the arrival of the Rafale in Greece, Turkey’s air power will be reduced. At the same time, France has openly announced its support for Greece.

Now Greece has driven the F-16S fighter jet from Turkey, buying Rafale jets from France

What is the dispute between Turkey and Greece

In fact, since last year, the Turkish marine oil exploration vessel Oruk Reis has been conducting research near the Greek island of Kastelorizo. Greece claims that Turkish ships are operating in its waters. Whereas Turkey denied Greece’s claim and claimed this maritime part as its own. Turkey is adamant about continuing offshore drilling in the area, while France has made it clear that Turkey will not remain a silent bystander if it starts such activity in the disputed area. The crux of the dispute is three thousand five hundred billion cubic meters (TCM) of gas in the Eastern Mediterranean, of which 2.3 TCM are clearly in the areas of economic interest of Egypt, Israel and Cyprus.

Turkey “frightened” by Greek Rafale launched air defense maneuvers at sea

Turkey has S-400 air defense missile system

Turkey, on the other hand, has the S-400 air defense missile system, which can shoot down enemy planes from the air. The S-400 is considered Russia’s most advanced long-range surface-to-air missile defense system. It is capable of shooting down enemy cruise missiles, aircraft and ballistic missiles. This system is an improved version of the Russian S-300. The missile system, developed by Almaz-Antey, has been in service in Russia since 2007.