Rafale: Rafale vs J20: China upgrade to dispel Rafale echo in Ladakh, J-20 fighter plane upgrade – China is modernizing its Chengdu J-20 fighter plane to wage war against the Indian fighter Rafale in Ladakh

The growing number of Rafale fighter jets in the Indian Air Force is stirring the senses in China. China, which is in panic over the Rafale flight across the border, including Ladakh, is modernizing its J-20 stealth fighter jet. It was not until the last month of 2020 that China carried out maneuvers with the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) J-20 plane in the Gobi Desert. . The six J-20 fighter jets involved in the exercise carried out live fire exercises with H-6 bombers deployed near Ladakh. Not only that, China and Pakistan had also tested preparations for the fight against Rafale and Sukhoi SU-30 MKI planes near the western border of India.

China improves J-20 against Rafael

China’s first J-20 fighters fly on Russian engines. China is considering replacing that engine with an advanced engine that is more locally made. There are reports that the J-20 is working on a plan to replace the newly installed WS-10 in the two-seater with a more powerful WS-15 engine in the future. China has so far produced a total of 50 J-20 fighter jets. Some of them are with the Chinese Army Technical Air Combat Development Agency, while the rest are stationed on the India and South China waterfront. Now all Chinese-made J-20 planes use their own developed J-10 engine. China is proud that its J-20 is proving powerful against Rafael on all fronts and its official media are also fighting on the same day.

The Chinese jet J-20 is preceded by the assets of the Rafale

Compared to the Indian Rafale, China’s Chengdu J-20 and Pakistan’s JF-17 are fighter jets. But both are slightly inferior to Rafael. The main role of the Chinese J-20 is that of a steel fighter, while Rafael can be used for many purposes. The basic range of the J-20 is 1,200 km and can be extended up to 2,700 km. The J-20 measure from 20.3 m to 20.5 m. Its height is between 4.45 meters and its wingspan from 12.88 to 13.50 meters, that is, it is much taller than Rafael. China has added PF-15 missiles to Pakistan’s JF-17, but it is still weaker than Rafale.

Rafael has been modified to meet the needs of India. The Rafale has a range of 3,700 km, it can carry four missiles with it. Rafale has a length of 15.30 meters and a height of 5.30 meters. The Rafale’s wingspan is only 10.90 meters, making it ideal for flying in hilly areas. Being small, the plane is easy to maneuver.

Sino-Pak strategizes against India’s Rafale-Sukhoi

According to reports from China Central Television (CCTV), the Chinese J-10C and J-11B fighter jets were used to intercept India’s Rafale and Su-30 fighter jets during Shaheen’s recent maneuver with Pakistan. Meanwhile, Chinese and Pakistani pilots trained in simulated J-10C and J-11B fighter jets to kill the deadly pair of Rafael and Sukhoi. In the simulation, the pilot is exposed to the exact same situation as he actually does during the flight. The Cheyang J11 from China is the Chinese version of the Sukhoi SU27 from Russia. Being a superior aerial combat aircraft, it is capable of long range attacks. It has two engines, which gives more power to the jet. The Chinese-made Air Force operates this China-made aircraft. This jet can fly with a weight of up to 33,000 kg. This aircraft can reach a distance of 1500 km at a time.

China and Pakistan have practiced with these planes

China launched the KJ-500 early warning aircraft, the Y-8 electronic warning aircraft in addition to the J-10C and J-11B fighter jets during the Shaheen maneuver in Pakistan from 7 to 27 December. On the other hand, Pakistan had included JF-17 and Mirage III fighters in its exercise. Explain that the United States had previously warned Pakistan not to engage its F-16 fighter jets in this exercise. China’s Chengdu J-10CE is the export version of the People’s Liberation Army Air Force J-10 fighter. It is a multirole combat aircraft, which can fly in all seasons. Being lighter, this fighter can be easily used even in high altitude areas. This aircraft can travel 1,850 km at a time. Its maximum speed is Mach 1.8.

Not only Rafale, Sino-Pak concerns have increased with these missiles

Pakistan is not troubled by India’s Rafale fighter jets alone. On the contrary, his concern has also increased with missiles like Meteor, Mica. Apart from that, Pakistan is also upset with the purchase of India’s S-400 missile defense system. The Pakistani Air Force currently relies on its 124 JF-17 fighter jets. In addition, it owns less than 40 F-16 and Mirage fighter jets. The Dragon has continued to strengthen air power in its neighboring regions of northern India. China has deployed planes capable of dropping atomic bombs at its air bases near India since the drone attack. Not only that, China is also building new air bases. China is constantly improving its 13 air bases adjacent to India. These Chinese air bases are contiguous to Indian areas from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh.