Rage Room Brazil: Rage room in Brazil for anger problems: room in Brazil to vent anger

Often times when people are annoyed, they have to resort to something to vent their anger. Sometimes they yell at them or break household items. A room has now opened for these people. Brazilians have found a unique room to get out of despair and stress. The name of this room is “Rage Room”.

People can come to this room to vent their anger and anger. People can get out of their anger by hammering the old televisions, computers and printers installed in this warehouse near São Paulo. They can reduce their stress by breaking machinery and shattering vials.

In this Hindi, “Wrath Removal Room” was opened by Wanderleigh Rodrigues, 42, in the district of Sidade Tiradentes. He says he has a good number of customers, especially during the pandemic, customers come here to vent their anger. They feel that this was the best opportunity to open it in this area because people are going through a lot of stress and anxiety.

According to DW’s report, if someone wants to express their anger, they will have to spend around four and a half dollars. The person should wear a protective suit and a helmet before entering the room. They write problems that bother them on the walls. For example, the words “Ex-girlfriend”, “Ex-husband”, “Corruption” and “Kam” are the targets of their anger.

A 40-year-old man who got angry here said he drives two hours from home every day for work. In such situation, due to this epidemic, they are also concerned about health. It’s good to come here to vent your anger and trapped feelings. At the same time, the mother of two and the unemployed woman said she liked to express her frustration here.

Being full of stress and not being able to work as a mother, she expresses anger. Things can’t make girls or anyone angry so things get broken here.