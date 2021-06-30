raises over 40 points in a single day and hits 300 cases

Update: Wednesday, June 30, 2021 11:42 PM

Published: 06/30/2021 11:41 PM

The cumulative incidence skyrocketed in the 19-29 age group. While yesterday it stood at 251.06 cases, in the past 24 hours it has risen to 293.42 points which reflects a hitherto unprecedented rise in such a short time.

The incidence among young people in their twenties greatly exceeds the national average of 117 cases, and is closely followed by the situation of adolescents, who now exceed 285 cases per 100,000 inhabitants while the previous report placed at 243.

In this sense, the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, has issued a “wake-up call” to those under 40 to “behave in a responsible and prudent manner”.

At a Senate press conference following the meeting of the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System (CISNS), the first since the start of the pandemic, the minister insisted on the need to continue with “caution and responsibility”.

“We are getting closer and closer to grabbing the virus but we cannot let our guard down, the data from this last week shows. I call for responsibility, especially towards young people, to continue to hold the virus at a distance. We know they want to get out, there have been a lot of sacrifices and we understand them, but we must further lower the cumulative incidence to be in the objective below 50 “, defended himself The Minister.

The advisers expressed their concern about the evolution of the pandemic among young people and while some were in favor of giving them priority in vaccination, others did not, according to Darias, considering that the older people are even more vulnerable.

The Minister recalled that the last update of the strategy includes the age groups that had not yet been vaccinated: 11 (from 39 to 30 years), 12 (from 29 to 20) and 13 (from 20 to 12 years) and that although it was recommended to follow the age criterion, it also considers that the vaccination between them may overlap.

Concretely, the strategy indicates with regard to these three groups that “given the greater availability of vaccines, the current epidemiological situation and the entry into the summer period, and for reasons of organization and feasibility, the taking different groups, keeping the age decreasing order “.

“What is clear is that no one wants to leave a vacuum, all the communities want to advance as much as possible in the vaccination campaign and many of them are already intertwining, which the strategy allows,” insisted The Minister.