Raising skills and retraining adapted to the worker, an urgent need for HR managers

The updating and development of professional skills is urgent and essential and should be adjusted as much as possible to the needs of the person. This was demonstrated during the “RESKILLING / UPSKILLING. A critical action to be competitive in the new socio-economic context ”, co-organized by Watch & Act and Esade Alumni. The event brought together people and technology managers from consulting and Cornerstone, as well as human resources managers from BMW Iberia, Seguros Santaluca and the Ministry of Defense of the Spanish government.

Ángel Gilsanz, Director of the People and Organization area at Watch & Act, recalled that skills upgrading and requalification activities are not linked to the size of the company and are not linked to mandatory training or imposed by the law. Skills improvement should be understood as the process of increasing skills and competences in the same professional field, but reaching new levels of performance; while retraining refers to the process of increasing skills and competences in other professional fields.

To highlight the importance of the requalification process for companies, ngel Gilsanz pointed out that around 40% of employees will need a requalification / requalification process within six months and that more than 85 million jobs will disappear before 2025, although that around 100 million new types of jobs will be created.

Similarly, 94% of senior executives say their employees need to learn new skills and abilities in order to achieve their business goals. According to the World Economic Forum’s Future of Work report 2020, working people focus on training needs for personal development, the demand for which has increased by 88%, while unemployed people focus on training for personal development. learning digital skills.

“At the last Economic Forum in Davos, the enormous concern of reallocating – or re-qualifying – a billion workers by 2030 to adapt to the new economy was revealed. New jobs and activities that do not yet exist. The forum is committed to improving / reskier by updating and acquiring the necessary skills ”, recalled Emilio Cuellas, director of Cornerstone Iberia.

“Basic skills training is essential for workers to thrive in their jobs. Knowing the skills that our employees want to develop helps us identify areas in which to invest and allocate our training budget. A platform like Cornerstone, which knows the course and the interests of employees, detects, thanks to Artificial Intelligence, the skills that the employee has and those that he can develop. It is essential to have expert content based on AI, ”explains Maisa Santamara, Director of Applied Technology at Watch & Act.

“The mobility industry has changed so much that we didn’t realize we had moved from the world of combustion to the world of electricity, and we worked to update our skills accordingly. We used to have pure mechanics and now we need “mechatronics”. We need to improve, update and expand the skills we have to adapt to this type of engine, but also integrate the new digital tools that allow us to buy a car in three clicks. This is why it is essential to invest in continuous improvement. There is no choice but to renew or recycle, ”said Joaqun Bau, Director of Human Resources at BMW Iberia.

In the insurance sector, the evolution of the consumption model and digitization have also made it essential to increase skills and re-qualification, as explained by Mireia Garca, Director of Human Resources at Seguros Santaluca: “The greatest impact came from the technological field. A more personalized, transparent and online access model for 7 million customers required a major skill-building / requalification process. Not only is the use of technological tools changing, the way of selling is changing, and we need different models to give the rapid response our distribution chain needs ”.

For his part, Javier Guerrero Grande, colonel of the General Directorate of Recruitment and Professional Development of Military Personnel and Special Availability Reservists of the Ministry of Defense, stressed the importance of having individualized training routes for the 120,000 employees that this ministry has distributed all over the world, because they develop very different types of careers. “The Armies are specialists in adaptation. We develop very comprehensive training programs that begin upon incorporation and continue throughout your career. We try to align these programs with the preferences and needs of each professional. We are firmly committed to online training and for us it is a top priority ”.

Practical and person-centered training

The three roundtable participants agreed to stress the importance of professional development and retraining activities focused on the specific needs of each position.

“Wanting, knowing and being able are the levers for us so that the teams can devote time to training activities. We work in a very targeted way on specific projects, fixing the transfer to the post. Training is an extra effort, and must have a clear and immediate result, ”said Mireia Garca.

“We have endless changes happening and we have to be the ones to demand this retraining. The incorporated workforce requires this continuing education. Resources have to be allocated in the medium and long term, ”said Joaqun Bau.

“We are seeing new scenarios, such as cyber defense and cyber attack. We have specific programs and structures, also integrated into international organizations such as NATO or the European Union. Due to our geographic dispersion, we have additional difficulty in reaching all employees. But cybersecurity programs are becoming more and more important, ”concluded Javier Guerrero.

