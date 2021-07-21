Raising the retirement age becomes the main employment concern of Spaniards

The Covid-19 crisis has undoubtedly generated cross-cutting effects in the Spanish economy, affecting both businesses (nearly 100,000 businesses were destroyed during the first months of the pandemic) and professionals.

The instability of employment due to the coronavirus meant that, last year, the fundamental concerns of the workforce about employment were driven by the following concerns: the closure of businesses (69%), the existence of salaries and positions not in line with experience and training (66%) and the possibility of job loss (61%). In this sense, the investment that the government had to make in the workplace to deal with the pandemic (employment protection measures such as ERTE, aid to the self-employed, etc.) involved a high cost for administrations, causing the return of pensions. in the spotlight. At the start of the year, the decision was taken to extend the retirement age, with the idea of ​​increasing it to 67 in 2027.

This measure had a significant impact on the insomnia of Spanish workers. And it is precisely that with the advance of the pandemic and the start of the recovery, the worries of Spaniards about work have changed considerably, the question of the retirement age being the one that worries workers the most today. ‘hui: The active population (13,716,000 workers) claims to be concerned about the possibility of having to work until the age of 67, according to data from the III InfoJobs Barometer on the concerns of Spaniards in terms of employment.

In the words of Mnica Prez, director of communications and studies at InfoJobs: “The measure to increase the retirement age to 67 is necessary if we take into account the demographic change in Spain, but it must be guided by a balanced model. which addresses the differences that exist between the characteristics of certain sectors and others, as well as the physical and mental demands that they place on their professionals ”. Prez adds: “However, in order to solve this problem, it is above all important to apply other priority measures such as accelerating the entry of young people into the world of work; develop mentoring programs; establish policies that prevent discrimination based on age; and favor companies committed to diversity and capable of combining young and old ”.

Women are more concerned about job loss and aspects such as the SMI or the pay gap

One of the most notable differences offered by the data in this study is that which has to do with the gender of the respondents. While men are more concerned with aspects related to social benefits and work management; Women are concerned about aspects such as the Interprofessional Minimum Wage, the pay gap and that their position does not respect anti-Covid protocols.

Thus, for example, while the pay gap concerns only 19% of men, this percentage rises to 35% in the case of women. Similarly, 41% of men say they are concerned about the inadequacy of the SMI, while the percentage increases by 8 percentage points (49%) for women. Another significant difference is found in the unemployment of over 45s, which worries 55% of men; while mentions by women fell to 49%.

From youth unemployment to postponing retirement age, including the possibility of losing one’s job

As might be expected, the employment concerns of Spaniards also vary considerably by age group. What worries the youngest (16-24 years) is the possibility of job loss (69%), youth unemployment (66%) and the closure of businesses or lack of hiring due to Covid-19 (62%). In this regard, other issues have lost weight, such as the insufficiency of the SMI, the lack of recognition of the job and of the salaries which are not commensurate with the experience.

In the case of millennials (25-34 years), the top positions are occupied by the possibility of job loss (57%), wages not in line with experience (56%) and lack of recognition of the employment (54%). From the age of 35, the postponement of the retirement age begins to position itself among the main concerns (2 position with 58% of mentions), an aspect which from the age of 45 is already positioned as the main concern, with 65% mentions for workers aged 45 to 54; and up to 72% for professionals aged 55 and over.

Andalusians, the most concerned about social benefits; the Catalans, those who are most in favor of increasing the SMI

While there are no notable differences between the main autonomous communities, several peculiarities are nevertheless detected. In Andalusia, for example, it is particularly worrying that unemployment benefits are very low, with 41% of mentions (4 percentage points above the national average). In addition, in Catalonia, there is a particular sensitivity due to the insufficiency of the SMI and the pay gap (51% and 31% of mentions, respectively six and five percentage points higher than the national average).

Finally, with regard to Madrid residents, they are very concerned about salaries or positions that do not correspond to experience or training (57% of mentions against 52% of national cases).

