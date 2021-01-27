raj kapoor ancestral house: the ancestral house of Raj Kapoor will not sell in Pakistan? Owner declined Imran Sarkar’s offer – owner of Raj Kapoor’s ancestral home in Peshawar, Pakistan refuses to sell the building at the rate set by Khyber Paktunkhwa government

Peshawar

The owner of the ancestral Bollywood house, Raj Kapoor, in Peshawar, refused to sell the house at a price set by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. The owner of the house says the property is in a very good location and is priced very low. The provincial government had approved the release of Rs 1.5 crore to buy Kapoor’s ancestral home. The Pakistani government wants to make its house a museum in honor of Raj Kapoor.

Owner said – Property valued at 200 crores

Haji Ali Sabir, currently owner of the mansion, in a conversation with a private channel on Wednesday, refused to sell the property for Rs 1.5 crore. He said that even half a marla of land in this area is not available for Rs 1.5 crore. How do I sell the six marla land property for 1.5 crore? Sabir said the real value of the property is two hundred crore rupees.

Raj Kapoor’s ancestral home is located in Peshawar

The Marala unit, used in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, represents an area of ​​272.25 square feet. Raj Kapoor’s ancestral home is located at Kapoor Mansion, Kissa Khwani Bazaar. It was built by the grandfather of actor Dewan Basheshwanath Kapoor from 1918 to 1922. Raj Kapoor and his uncle Trilok Kapoor were born in this mansion. The provincial government declared the building a national heritage.