Raja Chari: NASA will send an international space station to the American-Indian Raja Chari, commander of the mission

Washington

The Indo-American Colonel Raja Chari of the US Air Force has been selected as commander of the “SpaceX Crew-3” mission to be sent to NASA and the International Space Station (ISS) of the European Space Agency (ESA) . Chari’s family is from Hyderabad. Chari (43) will serve as the mission commander, while Tom Marshburn of the US space agency NASA will serve as the pilot and Matthias Maurer of ESA will serve as the expedition specialist for the ‘SpaceX Crew-3’ mission. ‘sent to the ISS.

‘Excited and proud’

‘SpaceX Crew-3’ is expected to launch next year. A NASA statement said Monday that the fourth crew member would be inducted later. This will be done after a review by NASA and its international partners. Chari said in a tweet on Monday: “I am delighted and proud to be training with astronauts Matthias and Marshburn to prepare for the trip to the space station.”

First space flight

NASA said this would be the first space flight for Chari, who became a NASA astronaut in 2017. He was born in Milwaukee but considers Cedar Falls of Iowa to be his hometown. NASA said in a statement he was a U.S. Air Force colonel and joined the expedition with extensive experience as a test pilot. He has flown more than 2,500 hours in his career.

Getting ready to go to the moon

Chari was selected as a member of “Team Artemis” earlier this month and is now eligible for a future lunar expedition. Chari’s father, Srinivas Chari, came to America from Hyderabad at a young age to study engineering. Chari, Marshburn, and Maurer will become part of the expedition team for the next six-month stopover when they arrive at the orbiting lab.

NASA-SpaceX Offer

According to NASA, Crew-1 astronauts are currently in the ISS and Crew-2 astronauts are also expected to embark on the expedition soon. This will increase the number of astronauts in the ISS and help increase scientific experience in its unique environment. This is the third crew (crew) mission based on SpaceX’s human space transportation system cyclic. The program aims to reach the ISS in a safe, reliable and affordable manner in partnership with the US aerospace industry. NASA has a contract with SpaceX for a total of six crew missions.