Rajab Tayeb Irdugan: In Turkey’s economic trough against France and United States, Erdogan said – will save the country from evil powers – Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey will break economic triangle of evil with reforms in the middle tensions with France and the United States

Ankara

Turkish President Rechap Tayyip Erdo is an openly seems to screw up France and America. The Turkish economy appears to be slipping into the trough due to new US sanctions. On the other hand, President Erdogan announced that he would revive his country’s economy with evil powers. He also said that many changes will also be made in the new year to bring structural reforms of interest rates, inflation and exchange rates.

People doubt Erdogan’s promise

Turkey’s president only promised judicial and economic reforms last month. Since his pledge, there were fears that Kurds and other politicians in Turkish prisons would soon be released. However, many experts questioned Erdogan’s promise. Let us tell you that Erdogan jailed several of his anti-politicians for attempting the failed coup in Turkey two years ago.

2021 will be the year of democratic and economic reforms

Addressing a program in Ankara, Erdogan said the New Year, i.e. 2021, will be the year of democratic and economic reforms. Efforts will also be made to introduce these reforms in Parliament as soon as possible. He said that we are trying to remove the problems created by economic reforms and epidemics as soon as possible. He called interest rates the mother of all evil.

Turkish economy in crisis due to US restrictions

The Turkish economy is going through a slump these days due to US restrictions. The Turkish lira hit an all-time high on Monday after the United States warned of economic sanctions. Turkey is part of NATO, a military organization led by the United States. He bought the S-400 air defense system from Russia. Turkey tested this system, after which the United States warned to impose economic sanctions on Turkey.

France and Turkey face to face in ongoing war in Libya

Sinan Ulgen, analyst at the Adam Research Institute in Turkey, believes that by his statement Erdo कोशिश an attempted to show that he was the protector of the rights of Muslims around the world. Ulgen said: “The ongoing controversy over the cartoon is part of the growing rivalry between the two countries.” France has formed a strategic alliance with the United Arab Emirates to counter the growing influence of political Islam in West Asia and North Africa.

Erdogan protects Islam to distract from problems

Erdogan also talks about religion and patriotism to distract people from real issues. Turkey’s economic situation has continued to deteriorate for several months. The value of its currency has reached an all-time high. Unemployment and inflation figures in the country are setting new records every day. There was an uprising in Turkey before, which Erdogan crushed with the force of the army. In such situation, he tries to focus people’s attention on other issues with the help of those issues.