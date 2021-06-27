Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria: Indian Air Force Chief Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria Bangladesh Visits Reason China In Bay Of Bengal: What Is The Reason For Indian Air Force Chief Rakesh Kumar’s Visit Singh Bhadauria in Bangladesh, what is the presence of China in the Bay of Bengal

Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria arrived in Bangladesh for a three-day visit to Bangladesh in four months Focus on strengthening military ties between the two countries, special focus on China

Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria arrived in Dhaka for a three day visit. This is the Indian Air Force chief’s second visit to Bangladesh in the past four months. Previously, he had traveled to Dhaka during the last week of February, where he was honored by being inducted into the Mirpur Hall of Fame. Two months before the Air Chief’s visit to Bangladesh, the Chief of General Staff MM Naravane had visited Bangladesh.

The Indian High Commission gave information

Indian High Commission in Dhaka tweeted that Chief Air Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria, PVSM, AVSM, VM, ADC arrived in Dhaka today for a three-day visit at the invitation of the Chief of the Bangladesh Air Force. The Air Chief Marshal is expected to meet with his Bangladeshi counterpart on expanding military cooperation between the two countries.

Why is the Chief of the Air Force’s visit to Bangladesh important?

China, entangled with India in Ladakh, is moving aggressively these days in Asia, especially in the Indian Ocean region. This is the reason why India and America have become vigilant in responding to China’s move. As part of India’s encirclement strategy, China is trying to build a road to Bangladesh by through the Myanmar military government.

Bangladesh’s growing proximity to China

After Sheikh Hasina became Prime Minister again, Bangladesh’s attitude changed a bit. Now he is prioritizing China’s infras projects. Bangladesh awarded the contract for the Sylhet airport terminal to a Chinese company last year. While Sylhet is adjacent to the northeastern border of India and is considered a sensitive area. With the help of this, China planned to keep an eye on the entire northeastern region of India.

China wants to assert its presence in the Bay of Bengal

China wants to make its presence in the Bay of Bengal to encircle India at all costs. This is the reason why the whole world criticized the military coup in Myanmar, but China sided with the Myanmar military with every step. He has vetoed resolutions criticizing the Burmese military in the UN Security Council and the Human Rights Council. Aung Sang Suu Kyi’s government did not approve of Chinese plans, which affected China’s dream of reaching Bangladesh.

China invested $ 26 billion in Bangladesh

Significantly, China has invested $ 26 billion in Bangladesh, while pledging to invest $ 38 billion. With this, Bangladesh has joined the countries where China has invested the most in infrastructure. Bangladesh imports around $ 15 billion from China. While the prices of goods exported from Bangladesh to China are much lower than imports.

China has exempted 97% of Bangladesh products

China, engaged in economic diplomacy with India’s neighboring countries, announced the abolition of the tax on 97% of Bangladesh products. Furious at this big announcement from China, Bangladeshi diplomats called it an important step in relations between Beijing and Dhaka. Bangladesh’s Foreign Ministry said 97% of goods, including fish and leather products, are exempt from Chinese tariffs.

What happened during the last visit of Air Force Chief Bhadauria?

The last time RKS Bhadauria reached Bangladesh in February, the arms deal between the two countries was finalized. In which India has agreed to donate many advanced weapons to Bangladesh. Not only that, important issues such as the training of military officers, the strengthening of air security and the surveillance of the Bay of Bengal were also discussed between the two countries. Note that during Aero India-2021, Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniyabat, the Air Chief of Bangladesh, had reached India. He also flew in the indigenous Tejas fighter plane of India.