Saudi Arabia’s largest mufti made a big announcement regarding the introduction of the Corona virus vaccine during the month of Ramadan, which will start from April 12. Mufti Sheikh Abdul Aziz al-Asheikh said fasting the Corona vaccine during Ramadan will not break the fast. This Mufti statement brought great relief to the millions of Muslims who go fasting during Ramadan and there were doubts in their minds about getting the vaccine.

Mufti Sheikh Abdul said, “The person who is fasting with the Corona virus vaccine will not break the fast because it is not considered a food or drink. The vaccine is applied inside the body, so it will not break the fast. This year, the month of Ramadan can start from April 12 or 13 depending on the moon observation. Currently, the era of the Corona virus vaccine is underway around the world.

So far 2.6 million doses of the corona virus vaccine have been applied in Saudi Arabia alone. Meanwhile, medics also said the corona virus vaccine can be given during the holy month of Ramadan. Doctors also said the corona virus vaccine worked best when a person was fasting.

The doctor of the Grand Mufti Sheikh of Saudi Arabia, Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz, issued a fatwa last week. He said Corona wouldn’t break Vaccine Rosé. In fact, it is forbidden to eat, drink water, or take medicine through a person’s mouth or nose while fasting. Doctors say that when a person stays fast, the response to their immune system is twofold.