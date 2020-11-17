Ramayana in childhood, Obama listened to Mahabharata, Mahatma Gandhi belongs to Murid

Former President of Washington America, Barack Obama said he used to tell stories of Hindu epics Ramayana and Mahabharata during his childhood years in Indonesia, so he always has a special place for India in his mind. Obama wrote about his fascination with India in his book, A Promised Land. He also said that the main reason for my attraction to India was Mahatma Gandhi. Obama said, “Maybe it’s its size (in India) (that attracts), where one-sixth of the world’s population lives, where about two thousand different ethnic communities live, and where over seven hundred languages ​​are spoken. She goes. Obama said he visited India as president in 2010 and has never visited India before. He said, “But this country still has a special place in my imagination.” Obama said: ‘One of the reasons for this may be that I spent part of my childhood in Indonesia listening to the stories of the Hindu epics of the Ramayana and the Mahabharata or maybe it is because of my interest in oriental religions or because of my pakistani college. And there is a group of Indian friends who taught me how to make dal and minced meat and showed me Bollywood movies. The former US president said the main reason for his fascination with India was Mahatma Gandhi, whose “success of the nonviolent movement against British rule has become a beacon of hope for other despised groups and marginalized ”. Obama, 44th President of the United States of America, regretted that the great Indian man Gandhi was not able to successfully focus on the caste system or prevent the division of the country on the basis of religion. In the book, Obama describes the journey from the 2008 election campaign to the end of his first term. The second part of this book will also come. Obama, who has come to India twice as President of the United States, said: “The main reason for my attraction to India is Mahatma Gandhi.” With (Abraham) Lincoln, (Martin Luther) King and (Nelson) Mandela, Gandhi greatly influenced my thinking. Obama said, “In my youth, I read his articles and found that he expressed my innate wisdom.” He said: “ His belief in Satyagraha or his devotion to the truth and the power of nonviolent resistance to awaken the conscience, emphasize his humanity and solidarity of all religions and through his political, economic and social system, to every company His faith in the commitment to people being treated equally … All of these thoughts were reflected in me. Gandhi’s actions impressed me more than his words. He tested his ideas by risking his life, going to jail and putting his life into the struggle of the people. Obama wrote in the book, Gandhi started a nonviolent movement against British rule in 1915, which lasted for over 30 years, which not only helped overcome an empire and liberate most of the subcontinent , but the whole There was also a wave of morality in the world. The former president said: “It has given hope to other despised and marginalized groups, including black Americans.”