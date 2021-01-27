Rampage on Red Fort, do you know what the foreign media wrote about the Delhi violence? – rampage on the red fort in Delhi during the farmers’ protest, know what the foreign media wrote about the violence of the tractor rallies

The echo of violence in Delhi is heard all over the world under the cover of the peasant movement. In many countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Pakistan, Canada and Australia, information has been published about the raising of the flag of Nishan Sahib and the organization of farmers and clashes with the police on the red fort. America, Great Britain, Canada are countries where the leaders openly supported the peasant movement. Do you know what the foreign media have written about Republic Day violence and sabotage in Delhi…?

New York Times Report

US media The New York Times wrote that tens of thousands of farmers attempted to break down barricades and drive security forces away using their tractors in Delhi on Tuesday. Against which the police fired tear gas shells and internet service was interrupted. Police have also been charged with lathi in many places. This is the most violent increase in two months of generally peaceful protests. On the one hand, the police kept the rifle upright, while most of the farmers carried traditional weapons like long swords, daggers and sharp axes.

Pakistani media reported

The Pakistani newspaper Dawn also covered the violence during the peasant movement. Dawn wrote that thousands of Indian farmers, protesting against land reforms in India, broke barricades on Tuesday to enter the historic Red Fort complex in the capital and hoisted flags after clashes with police. The police fired tear gas shells to disperse them. Don also placed several photographs in which protesters are vandalized vandalizing the Red Fort.

Steyr’s Times Report

Singapore’s Stairs Times wrote that thousands of Indian farmers who opposed land reforms broke barricades on Tuesday (January 26th). The flags were raised after entering the historic Fort Rouge complex in the capital and clashing with the police. To calm them down, the police had to fire tear gas shells. The newspaper wrote that these farmers camped outside New Delhi as one of the biggest challenges for Prime Minister Narendra Modi since taking office in 2014.

Aljazeera Report

Alajjira, the famous Middle Eastern media outlet, wrote that thousands of Indian farmers have called for the repeal of new agricultural laws at the Mughal-era Red Fort complex in the nation’s capital, Delhi. Violent protests erupted and at least one person was killed. Aljazeera further wrote that the peasants also broke the barricades planted to march to the central city for the Republic Day celebrations. Protesters entered the Red Fort, defying elaborate security arrangements made for the Republic Day military parade and Sikh farmers also planted a religious flag.