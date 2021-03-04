Randstad and UOC analyze employment opportunities for people with disabilities

The Randstad Foundation and the Open University of Catalonia (UOC) today released the results of the study on supercapacities and functional diversity. New job prospects, the objective of which was to study the different types of functional diversity and to suggest avenues for professional integration for each of them. This study is part of the activities of the Randstad-UOC Foundation Chair on Disability, Employment and Social Innovation that the two entities created in 2019 with the intention of promoting integration into the work environment for people with disabilities in equal opportunities and generate knowledge around diversity.

The study focuses on the concept of supercapacity, a concept that leads us to ask ourselves the most negative questions about disability, so that they are rethought as one of the potentials of people with functional disabilities. People who have had to overcome and adapt throughout their lives, being experts in resilience, a capacity in high demand today. “In this way, we understand supercapacity as the combination of talents, abilities and exceptional abilities to carry out certain actions,” says Anna Delclos, executive director of the Fundacin Randstad-UOC presidency.

The study on supercapacities and functional diversity, prepared by Mara Jos Garca Cantero, graduate in social education and Master in learning disabilities and developmental disabilities from the Open University of Catalonia, underlines that supercapacities are observed differential qualities. in each group of people with functional diversity. . Qualities that can be of great value in the workplace. This research also indicates that the current crisis situation can be a great opportunity, since teleworking is presented as a formula with great potential, and in general little explored, for integrating professionals into functional diversity.

Supercapacities and the labor market

Research carried out within the Randstad-UOC Foundation Chair on Disability, Employment and Social Innovation indicates, for example, that people with functional hearing diversity develop other sensory capacities above normal, have a great capacity for concentration and great attention to detail. In addition to jobs in particularly noisy spaces, such as aircraft maintenance or factories, they are also very valuable as data loggers.

They also develop other sensory abilities above what is usual for people with visual functional diversity. They also have a good memory, a great capacity for spatial orientation and sound discrimination, so that they can exercise jobs related to hepatic perception engineering or sommelier, tuner or computer scientist positions in accessibility with a special skill.

Teleworking is an option with great potential for people with physical functional diversity, as it brings benefits to the employer, reducing costs, improving image and increasing productivity, and on the other hand, it improves the quality of life of people in this group, in the performance of their professional tasks, from their home, without accessibility barriers. As supercapacitors of these professionals, the report highlights the high levels of motivation and responsibility, the drive to improve and the general improvement of the working environment.

Workers with Down’s syndrome are methodical, disciplined and constant, in addition to offering the super-capacity of integration, that is to say that their integration into work groups reinforces the team spirit, the sense of responsibility vis-à-vis towards colleagues and reinforces the feeling of belonging. They are highly recommended for clerk, authorizing or sales assistant jobs.

People with mental illness face stigma on a daily basis, as they fall victim to false myths and stereotypes that must be constantly debunked. As supercapacitors, they offer divergent and creative thinking, which allows them to function satisfactorily in various disciplines related to design and art.

Finally, people with autism, probably the group with the most difficulties in social and professional integration, have skills that are highly appreciated by employers: a preference for routines, good skills in mechanical and repetitive tasks that require a high level of skill. Concentration, memory and perfection in detail. For this reason, it is normal that they stand out in positions of cataloguer of different processes, librarian, librarian or expert in programming.

In short, functionally diverse people can offer, not only very useful talent, but also skills and abilities related to improvement, effort and resilience, highly valued by recruiters in any selection process. . Companies that bet on this talent will not only benefit, but also make a decisive contribution to the social and professional standardization of these professionals.

