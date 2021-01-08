Randstad appoints Jesús Echevarría as new Executive Chairman for Spain, Portugal and Latin America

Jesús Echevarría, current CEO of Randstad Temporal Work and Randstad Inhouse Services, will be the new executive chairman of Randstad Spain, Portugal and Latin America, replacing Rodrigo Martín, as reported by the human resources group.

Jesús Echevarría (Industrial Engineer and MBA from ESADE), vice-president of Randstad Spain since 2011 and linked to the company for 18 years, has developed most of his professional career in the Temporary Work division of Randstad Spain, the positioning as a leader in the industry since 2014. His vast experience and leadership are a sure bet for the continuity in the trajectory of success achieved in recent years by the company.

The group emphasized that its new executive chairman for Spain, Portugal and Latam will maintain the company’s commitment to the development and implementation of new technologies and the consolidation of new business lines. .

The company also pointed out that under the previous president, Rodrigo Martín, Randstad España doubled its turnover from 514 million euros in 2010 to 1115 million in 2019, thus becoming one of the companies with the lowest profits. higher within the Group worldwide. .

