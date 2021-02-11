Randstad Iberia exceeds 1,270 million euros in turnover in 2020

Randstad Iberia closed the complicated 2020 with a turnover of 1,270 million euros, a volume of 14.3% lower than the previous year. The decline recorded by Randstad Iberia is not as marked as that of other countries in our environment, such as Germany, France or the Netherlands.

In such a complex environment, Randstad Iberia achieved in 2020 an EBITA margin of 4% on turnover, while in the previous year, the EBITA margin was 5.5%.

Regarding the figures for the last quarter of 2020, Randstad Iberia recorded a turnover of 359 million. The declines picked up at the end of the year, going from -16% in Q3 to -4% in Q4.

Randstad responds, in the current difficult situation, to the needs of its customers in any human resources solution thanks to its product portfolio, its technological capacity and the professionalism and commitment of its employees.

Randstad group’s turnover exceeds 20.7 billion in 2020

The Randstad group’s worldwide turnover reached 20,718 million euros in 2020, which represents a decrease of 12% compared to the previous year. The EBITA achieved is 579 million euros, which represents a decrease of 40.8%.

2020 has been a unique year, says Jacques van den Broek, CEO of Randstad Global. I am proud of the way Randstad reacted, with agility and speed, to create “new ways” to support our clients and candidates in 2020. We had excellent results in the fourth quarter and our annual performance has been strong and competitive. The gradual recovery in our revenues from April to December enabled us to reach, with the relaunch of activity in January 2021, pre-pandemic levels thanks to our operational agility and our diversified portfolio. We have seen continued demand for essential services and our ‘in-house’ concept has been strengthened and resulted in significant growth during the quarter. We have generated significant free cash flow throughout the year, so our accounts are healthy and strong. We continue to see the opportune time to accelerate investments in growth and digitalisation, taking advantage of the flexibility of our cost base. At the same time, and due to the constant macroeconomic uncertainty derived from the COVID-19 pandemic, the perception remains limited.

Our digital transformation strategy has enabled us to rapidly evolve towards a virtual work environment and thus to continue to offer our customers digital tools and security protocols through our #newways program. By harnessing the power of data, we were able to identify and fill existing and new jobs: health workers and staff dedicated to the tasks of detecting and monitoring COVID-19. We continue to focus on talented candidates, moving them quickly from declining industries to high demand industries, retraining them and relocating them. This approach will continue to be essential in reducing training gaps and avoiding unnecessary layoffs in an ever-changing labor market. We are leaving 2020 as a more agile, digital, diverse and globally powerful company. For this reason, I would like to thank all of our employees, as well as our customers, workers, candidates and shareholders, for their continued support and trust.

