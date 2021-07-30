Randstad Iberia invoices 363 million euros in the second quarter

Randstad Iberia closed the second quarter of the year with a turnover of 363 million euros, a volume higher by 45% than that recorded in the same period last year. Regarding the EBITA margin, Randstad Iberia achieved 5.5% of sales in the second quarter, whereas a year ago the percentage was 1.3%.

The behavior of the countries that are part of Randstad Iberia confirms the recovery trend. Activity in Spain increased by 59% compared to a year ago, while in Portugal the increase was 14%.

Randstad, in the current complex situation, continues to meet the needs of its customers in any human resource solution. A commitment possible thanks to its product portfolio, its technological capacity and the professionalism of its employees.

Randstad Group’s turnover increased by 37%

The Randstad group’s worldwide turnover reached 6,078 million euros in the second quarter of 2021, which represents an increase of 37% compared to the same period last year. For its part, the EBITA margin was 4.3%, whereas a year ago it stood at 1.3%.

“In the second quarter of 2021, the positive momentum continued across all labor markets in our network, and the Group posted solid results,” said CEO Jacques van den Broek. “The Group’s revenues exceeded 2019 levels and we achieved strong profitability, while continuing to invest in new growth opportunities. As a result, we have welcomed over 2,400 new colleagues to our global workforce. We also continue to implement our global technological transformation. “

“As markets start to recover, so do pre-pandemic trends such as talent shortages. By providing data, technology and integrated services, we play a vital role for our clients and help them implement a comprehensive talent management strategy. “

