Randstad, recognized in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

Randstad, number 1 in human resources in Spain and in the world, has again been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) 2020, which highlights companies with responsible actions in the economic and environmental fields. and social, being the only company in the human resources sector. In addition, this year Randstad was recognized by S&P Global as the best company in its industry for crisis and risk management.

This recognition is particularly appreciated in a situation which is very complicated for everyone, and which has a significant impact on the labor market. According to Jacques van den Broek, CEO of Randstad, “We are proud to have been listed as the only human resources services company in this year’s Dow Jones Sustainability Index and recognized for our efforts to contribute to a better society. people have been in our DNA since our inception and continue to be a very important part of our strategy. “

A benchmark in female leadership

Randstad has also gained significant international recognition with regard to women’s equality in the workplace. The “Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing” index prepared by SIA, a human resources solutions consultant, included seven Randstad directors. This classification is not a mere list of women in positions of responsibility, but rather seeks to highlight those professionals who, by virtue of their talents and abilities, occupy managerial positions and exert a decisive influence on the labor market. job.

The example of these professionals is very important in a company dedicated to human resources like Randstad. According to Van den Broek, “His leadership and inspiration help clients, candidates and our own employees to move forward and find new ways to realize their true potential.”

HRDigital