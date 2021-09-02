Randstad seeks to hire over 100 professionals to meet the needs of turnaround businesses

Randstad, the human resources company, will strengthen its workforce with more than 100 new recruitment consultants, in an effort to respond to the foreseeable situation of economic improvement and job creation, a scenario the company is already seeing.

Indeed, the report of Randstad Research, the Randstad study center, on the last wave of the Labor Force Survey, corresponding to the second quarter of the year, shows an increase of nearly 500 000 active professionals, and a drop of more than 110,000 unemployed, reducing the unemployment rate by seven tenths, to 15.27%.

If this trend consolidates and the good data on vaccination and the evolution of the pandemic continue, a significant increase in hiring is to be expected, both in traditionally strategic sectors of our country, and in others that will be essential. when resuming. , like all activities related to digital transformation.

Anticipate business needs

With the aim of anticipating the talent needs of companies in our country, Randstad has launched this process to hire more than 100 professionals in cities such as Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Bilbao and Zaragoza.

These positions correspond to two of the most dynamic areas of the company: Randstad Professionals, in charge of selecting middle management and managers, and Randstad Technologies, specializing in digital and technological profiles.

Concretely, Randstad has decided to strengthen its Randstad Technologies division in particular, in line with the growing demand for professionals with technological skills, as companies accelerate their digital transformation processes following the trends observed during the pandemic.

“Since the onset of the crisis, we have supported our clients by advising them on the best Human Resources solutions and by helping to improve the employability of professionals. Now that the situation seems to be moving towards an optimistic scenario, we want to continue to be able to offer our services from our position of leader, and the best way is to continue to invest in our main asset: our talent ”, assures Miguel. Mercado, director of the Randstad Professionals area.

In addition, and as Jorge Gonzlez, director of the Randstad Technologies area, points out, “the demand for talents with technological skills has grown steadily in recent years, a trend that has accelerated with the onset of the pandemic. From Randstad, we continue to strive to ensure that companies have talent that can be crucial for the future and the competitiveness of companies. “

A great job opportunity

This process is a great opportunity for all professionals interested in a stable job, with great possibilities for growth, in a leading multinational and in a sector that will be a benchmark for recovery. In addition, Randstad has managed to be, for another year, the most recommended temporary employment company in our country, according to the study carried out by the independent consultancy Kantar TNS.

Randstad, which in its subsidiary in Spain and Portugal achieved a turnover of 363 million euros in the second quarter, a volume 45% higher than that recorded in the same period last year, seeks to continue to consolidate its leadership position in the human resources sector.

And one of the ways to do this is to increase its workforce to continue to respond to businesses in the face of the trend of job creation. In order to apply for these 100 positions and work in a company committed to inclusion and diversity such as Randstad, the company has made available to those interested the page “randstad.es/unete-al- equipo / ofertas-randstad “.

