Randstad Spain appoints Jess Fernndez Lima as Director of Temporary Work for North Zone

Randstad, number 1 in human resources in Spain and in the world, has promoted Jess Fernndez Lima, until now zone manager of Castile and Len, to the post of regional manager of the temporary work zone of the north, which includes Aragn, Asturias, Cantabria, Castile and Len, Galicia, La Rioja, Navarre and the Basque Country.

This decision is another example of Randstad’s commitment to internal talent. Jess Fernndez Lima, a law graduate from the University of Valladolid and a postgraduate degree in labor and tax law from ESINE, has a long career at Randstad. He joined the company in 2000, and through his efforts and commitment as an office manager he was promoted to area manager in Levante in 2012 and since 2016 he has been area manager for Castilla y Len

In her new role, Jess Fernndez Lima will lead one of Randstad’s main business units in a very dynamic area in terms of employment.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital