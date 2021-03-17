Randstad Spain incorporates David Lpez as new Director of Marketing and Communications

With its incorporation, Randstad Espaa continues to bet on offering the best experience to each of its clients, candidates and employees, seeking the balance between technology and people.

BY RRHHDigital, 02:45 – 17 March 2021



Randstad acquired the services of David Lpez Daz, which he integrated into his management as the new head of marketing and communication.

The human resources company has decided to strengthen itself internally with this new manager, who has extensive experience both nationally and internationally, leading projects in the field of marketing and digital transformation aimed at maximizing profits and cost savings.

His professional experience includes companies such as PricewaterhouseCoopers, Banesto or, more recently, Accenture Interactive.

In his new role, David Lpez will be responsible for the design, planning and implementation of the company’s brand and customer strategy. With its incorporation, Randstad Spain continues to bet on offering the best experience to each of its clients, candidates and employees, seeking the balance between technology and the human in each of the interactions, both with its network of consultants and with its products. .

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital