Rani dwarf cow: Rani The smallest cow in the world Video born in Bangladesh

Dhaka

Thousands of people gather to see the 20 inch Rani dwarf cow in Bangladesh amid the Corona virus lockdown. Its owner claims it is the smallest cow in the world. The 23-month-old cow, found on a farm near the capital Dhaka, became a star in the Bangladeshi media overnight. This cow is being discussed across the country.

Total length from mouth to tail is 26 inches

The length of this cow named Rani from mouth to tail is 26 inches. Its weight is also only 26 kg compared to 23 month old cows. The owners of this cow claim that she is four inches smaller than the smallest cow on Guinness World Records. However, it has yet to be officially confirmed by Guinness World Records as the world’s smallest cow.

Despite the lockdown, thousands of people gathered to watch

Despite a nationwide transport halt due to record coronavirus infections and deaths in Bangladesh, people are traveling by rickshaws to a farm in Charigram, 30 km southwest of Dhaka. Reena Begum, 30, who came to see this cow from the next town, said: “I have never seen anything like this in my life. Manager of Shikar Agro Farm, MA Hassan Howlader measured this cow with a tape and showed it to everyone.

So far this record in the name of the Manikyam cow of India

So far, the record for the smallest cow in the world is in the name of a cow named Manikyam from the state of Kerala, India. In 2014, the length of the Manikyam cow of the Vechur breed was measured at 24 inches. If Guinness World Records grants it official recognition, the Queen of Bangladesh will become the smallest cow in the world. The owner of the cow said it took Guinness World Records three months to add it to their list.

people want to take a selfie with a cow

Shikar Agro Farm, who was raising this cow, bought this cow after it was born on a farm in Naugaon. The farm manager said that despite the lockdown of the corona virus, people come to see this cow after traveling hundreds of miles. Most people want to take a selfie with Rani. In just three days, more than 15,000 people came to see the Queen. To be honest, we are tired.