Ranking Indian passports: world’s most powerful passports for 2021 China and United Arab Emirates biggest setback for climbers in India

Riyadh

The ranking of the most powerful passport in the world for the year 2021 has arrived. Japan ranks first on this list. It is followed by Singapore in second and Germany and South Korea jointly in third place. In the list of the most powerful passports, China and the United Arab Emirates have taken a leap forward. At the same time, Afghanistan (116th and last), Syria, Iraq and Pakistan are among the worst passports. At the same time, India suffered a setback in this latest list and moved up to 90th place.

If the Olympic Games passport is made, then Japan will win this whole competition. Japan is once again at the top of the list, according to the Henley Passport Index, which has published a list of passports suitable for world travel every year since 2006. Japanese passport holders have the option of visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 193 countries around the world. Henley said people are traveling a lot this year due to the Corona virus crisis.

Singapore, China and the United Arab Emirates took a good lead in second place

For this reason, many countries have also imposed partial restrictions in view of Corona. Second in this list is Singapore, whose passport holder has access to 192 countries. It is followed by South Korea and Germany (191 countries). Even after applying the Corona vaccine, America and Britain are in seventh place. China and the United Arab Emirates have made very good progress on this list. The number of European countries is high in the list of top 10 countries.

On the other hand, China and the United Arab Emirates have achieved great success over the past decade in terms of freedom to travel. China has gained 22 places since 2011. Today it has moved from 90th to 68th position. On the other hand, the UAE moved from 65th to 15th place. The United Arab Emirates have strengthened their diplomatic relations over the past decade. This is the reason why its citizens have easy access to 174 countries. Until ten years ago, that number was 67.

India drops six places to 90th

In the latter list, India has slipped six places to 90th place from 2020 and 58 countries allow Indian citizens to enter visa-free. India’s rank in 2020 was 84. Even then, 58 countries in the world were giving entry to Indian citizens without visa. In the latter list, Pakistan’s position remains fourth from the bottom of the list. Pakistan is at number 113 and only 32 countries allow visa waiver to its citizens. Afghanistan is last on the list. It is ranked 116th and a total of 26 countries allow visa-free travel.

How is the strength of the passport determined?

The strength or ranking of a passport from any country is based on the number of countries its holder can travel without a prior visa. It just means that the number of countries provide visa on arrival to citizens of the respective country. Visa on arrival is mainly granted to friendly countries, where citizens of that country pose no threat. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) provides its data.