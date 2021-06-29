Raquel Gonzlez, new South Regional Director of Spring Professional

To this region, Raquel adds in his new functions the offices of Andalusia, the Valencian Community, the Region of Murcia and Extremadura.

BY RRHHDigital, 3:30 a.m. – June 29, 2021



Raquel Gonzlez de la Cruz has just been appointed South Regional Director of Spring Professional, the consulting firm for the selection of executives, middle and middle managers of the Adecco Group.

Raquel, originally from Madrid, graduated in economics from the Complutense University of Madrid. Linked throughout her professional career to the field of Human Resources and consulting for 20 years, she joined in 2019 as director of the selection division of executives and middle managers of the Adecco Group, Spring Professional in Madrid, with excellent results.

To this region, Raquel adds in his new functions the offices of Andalusia, the Valencian Community, the Region of Murcia and Extremadura.

In her new role, Raquel will be responsible for positioning and growing Spring Professional in these areas, ensuring the best selection consulting service for clients and candidates.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric