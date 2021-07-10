Raquel Sánchez, Mayor of Gavá, new Minister of Transport in place of José Luis Ábalos

Posted: Saturday July 10 2021 1:47 PM

Raquel Sánchez Jiménez, until now mayor of Gavà, joins the coalition government to occupy the portfolio that José Luis Ábalos has held until now. From now on, she will be the new Minister of Transport, Mobility and the Urban Agenda.

It is a commitment to municipalism that the Executive has underlined with this appointment and that of Isabel Rodríguez, until now mayor of Puertollano, who will be the new spokesperson for the government of Pedro Sánchez.

Born in Gavà in 1975 and mother of two children, Sánchez Jiménez graduated in law from the University of Barcelona and holds a master’s degree in labor and social security law from the Pompeu Fabra University.

Since November 2016 she has been part of the executive of the PSC and in 2014 she was elected mayor of Gavà, re-elected in 2019. Now she is making the leap to the national stage in an offer by the new executive to give a new air to ministerial portfolios once the worst stretch of the pandemic coronavirus crisis has passed.