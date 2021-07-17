Rare case of Monkeypox: Rare case of MonkeyPox in America

Texas

For the first time in nearly 20 years, a rare case of “monkeypox” disease has been observed in humans in Texas, America. The country’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported on the matter on Friday. The patient in whom this disease was found returned from Nigeria a few days ago. He is currently being held in isolation at a Dallas hospital.

The CDC is contacting airlines and local health agencies to locate other people who may have come in contact with the patient. Government officials say this is the only case and for this reason there is no need to worry or fear.

In 2003, 47 people were affected by the epidemic of this virus. Monkeypox can spread between humans, but that’s less likely at this time as masks and social distancing are tracked due to the corona virus. Monkey pox is a rare disease commonly found in Central and West Africa. This virus lives in animals but it sometimes also occurs in humans.

It acts like the flu and then a rash appears on the face and body. This infection lasts two to four weeks. It is similar to the smallpox virus, but causes less severe illness. It spreads between humans through respiratory droplets.