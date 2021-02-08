Rare condition superfetation: Rare double pregnancy medical condition called Superfetation: Rare Superfetation Dual Pregnant Woman

London

The medical world is full of wonders and one of them has been seen in the UK. Here, a mother gave birth to two twins but the peculiarity is that when she got pregnant with the second child, the first child was present in her womb. This is a rare case and only a dozen of these cases have been observed worldwide. In medical parlance, this is called Superfetation.

Rare sickness

Rebecca Roberts says that when she learns that she is having twins, she is surprised because the first CT scan had no trace of the second fetus. He said he didn’t know she could be conceived after being pregnant. They gave birth to Rosalie and Noa by operation in 33 weeks. Noa was already in her womb when she learned of Rosalie’s existence. Rosalie’s birth weight was half that of Noa’s. So he was released from the hospital after two and a half months of NOO.

Effect of medicine?

Many experts are skeptical of the superficiality, but no chromosomal or genetic cause was detected in Roberts’ tests. They were told that she was taking a drug that would have affected them in this way. In fact, hormonal changes take place in a woman’s body after conception. Because of this, the eggs stop coming out of the woman’s ovary and therefore there is no possibility of getting pregnant again during this time.

The situation can get complicated

Superification can be a complex condition because the two embryos are at different stages. When one grows more, the other recedes. In such a situation, the woman keeps the other child in the womb for several days after delivery. On the other hand, a case like Rebecca may require a premature delivery.