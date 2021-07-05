Rare earth elements from Afghanistan: rare earth elements and minerals like lithium to enrich Afghanistan:

The mention of Afghanistan usually refers to the Taliban, cities ravaged by war and poverty. However, this neighboring country of India actually has a hidden treasure that can draw the whole world to it in times to come. In fact, when the Indian subcontinent collided with Asia, the vast reserves of rare minerals present on the earth gathered here, where Afghanistan is today. The extraction of these minerals can completely change the sun of this country, but the situation can be even worse if seen by a stranger. In such a situation, it is interesting to know that after all, what is it in Afghanistan? (REUTERS / OMAR SOBHANI / PHOTO FILE)

America has discovered a treasure

After the United States shook the power of the Taliban in 2004, the American Geological Society investigation began an investigation into this stock. In 2006, American researchers also carried out aerial missions for magnetic, gravity and hyperspectral surveys. Minerals found in Afghanistan include iron, copper, cobalt, gold, in addition to industrially important lithium and niobium. (Reuters / Danish Siddiqui)

“Gold” will rise before

From all this, due to the demand for lithium, Afghanistan is also called “Saudi Arabia”. In fact, lithium is used in laptop and mobile computer batteries. The US Department of Defense, the Pentagon itself, had spoken about the processing of Afghan lithium in Saudi Arabia. Faced with climate change, it is certain that in the times to come, the demand for electronic devices will increase in place of fossil fuels. In such a situation, the strong presence of minerals like lithium is said to change the fate of Afghanistan. (OMAR SOBHANI / REUTERS)

Now China has laid its eyes

Also found here is niobium, a soft metal, which is used to make superconducting steel. Due to the presence of so many rare minerals, it is believed that in the times to come, the world will increasingly look to Afghanistan for mining. So far America has stayed here and now China has come after it as well. To do this, it has intensified its efforts to extend the CPC (China Pakistan Corridor) to Afghanistan as part of the Belt and Road project of approximately 62 billion dollars. (Omar Sobhani | Reuters)

… so why has Afghanistan itself remained poor?

According to a report, there are trillion dollars worth of resources in Afghanistan, but every year the government loses $ 300 million in revenue from mining. Afghanistan has not been able to develop in the region due to lack of security, lack of laws and organizations becoming dysfunctional due to corruption. Transportation and exports have become extremely difficult due to the deterioration of infrastructure. At the same time, the Afghan government imposed the tax so much that even investors stopped collecting it. As a result, mining contributed only 7-10% to the country’s GDP. (REUTERS / Ahmad Masood / File photo)