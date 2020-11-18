Rare Earth Metal Market: Outlook and Strategic Insights And Key Business Influencing Factors To 2020 – 2026 | Top Companies- Minmetals Rare Earth Co., Ltd.; Alkane Resources Ltd

Global rare earth metal market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 17.49 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the high industrial growth being experienced from various end-use industries.

The Leading Market Players Covered in this Report are :

Minmetals Rare Earth Co., Alkane Resources Ltd ARAFURA RESOURCES Lynas Corporation Ltd Avalon Rare Metals Canada Rare Earth Corporation IREL(INDIA) LIMITED Greenland Minerals Iluka Resources Limited Northern Minerals Limited Rising Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd NEO Rare Element Resources Krakatoa Resources Limited JIANG XI SOUTH RARE EARTH HI-TECH CO,.LTD and China Rare Earth Holdings Limited among others.

Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy etc.

North America- The United States, Mexico, and Canada

South America- Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.

The Middle East and Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa

Market Definition: Global Rare Earth Metal Market

Rare earth metals (REM), also known as rare earth elements (REE) are the collection of seventeen chemical elements in the environment. The term rare is given to them not due to the lack of abundance of these elements, rather their presence in the earth’s surface, they are quite difficult to explore as they are dispersed and not concentrated to a particular location.

Market Drivers:

High levels of demand associated with the compounds due to their large range of applications; this factor is expected to fuel the growth of the market

Growth in the levels of demand due to a renewed focus on clean energy and the usage of these metals in various applications associated with the development of clean energy; this factor is expected to propel the market growth

Growing emergence of technologies in various industries resulting in increasing areas of applications for these metals is expected to boost the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Strict imposition from the authorities of China regarding the exports of rare earth elements amid rising levels of demand from their region is expected to result in vulnerable nature of prices globally due to the majority of China for these elements; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Concerns regarding the illegal mining and exploration of these elements in the Asia-Pacific region also hinders the market growth

Large area of applications of these metals amid lack of supply is creating a significant discrepancy in supply and demand hampers the growth of this market

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, Government of Malaysia announced that they had extended the operating licenses for processing plant owned and operated by Lynas Corporation Ltd for a duration of six months with a few modifications and conditions, pertaining to finding a suitable location for disposing the radioactive wastes. The licensing also requires the company to present the authorities with a plan for establishing a cracking and leaching facility outside their geographical regions

In June 2019, Krakatoa Resources Limited announced that they had acquired the rights for rare earth project in Western Australia. The project known as Mt. Clere Rare Earth Project is located in Perth and consists of multiple targets, including rare earth elements. The project is spread across an area of 403km2, was acquired with the help of a direct licensing application

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Rare Earth Metal Market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications and regions.

Chapter 1: Rare Earth Metal Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: Rare Earth Metal Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Rare Earth Metal.

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Rare Earth Metal.

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Rare Earth Metal by Regions (2020 – 2026).

Chapter 6: Rare Earth Metal Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions (2020 – 2026).

Chapter 7: Rare Earth Metal Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Rare Earth Metal.

Chapter 9: Rare Earth Metal Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application (2020 – 2026).

Chapter 10: Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions (2020 – 2026).

Chapter 11: Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Chapter 12: Market Conclusion of the Whole Report.

Chapter 13: Appendix Such as Methodology and Data Resources of This Research.

